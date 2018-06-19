Take a peek inside Kim Bartmann's long-awaited bubbly bar Trapeze, now open in Uptown
When we first noted that Kim Bartmann would expand her ever-growing restaurant empire with a champagne bar next to Barbette, we did so in a roundup of forthcoming openings that were "coming soon."
That was more than two years ago.
But over the weekend, the long-awaited bubbly bar—Trapeze—finally, quietly propped open its doors in Uptown.
The pretty, pint-sized space seats just 22, but there's a standing bar and a few stools at the front. A floral mural spans the wall and was painted by Jennnifer Davis, who just completed another piece at Hai Hai in Northeast (though Bartmann tells us this one was actually her first for a restaurant).
Food-wise, the menu is correspondingly tiny, with just a few snackable, playful plates of meat and cheese and seafood and veggies—like the Spring Crudites pictured here—from Barbette chef Jessica Cak. (No crossover between the two menus, though—sorry, Barbette frites faithful.)
But you didn't come here to eat, did you?
Trapeze boasts a whopping 85 bottles of sparkling wine curated by Jill Mott, and a lot of them are things you won't find in the Twin Cities outside of this teeny little Uptown room. You can get more than a few super-fun, jumbo-sized, large-format bottles here, something else that's increasingly tough to track down on wine lists. And there are also cocktails, plus beer and cider and non-sparkling bottles of wine.
You'll have to wait a little longer still if you want to pop by; hours are just Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight. Sunday through Wednesday, the space is still open, just for events: private tastings, movie screenings, board meetings... or pretty much anything else you want to do while sipping bubbly.
Trapeze
1602 W. Lake St., Minneapolis
barbette.com/trapeze
