Take a look at our nightmare holiday feast

Gallery Grid

1/16 Susan Du Lutefisk. No explanation necessary.

2/16 Susan Du A partial view of the spread, featuring a Glace Fish Mold (served with real mayo, shaped in a brain mold with olive eyes and parsley hair garnish) in the foreground, a not-quite-set Perfection Salad with copious vinegar to its rear, and a Strawberry Pretzel... Thing at right

3/16 Susan Du To make a Glace Fish Mold, combine "tuna, roasted green peppers, a TON of pimento, chopped onion, celery, and cucumber in a gelatin mixture." Brain mold is optional, but excellent.

4/16 Susan Du To make a Strawberry Pretzel... Thing, combine pretzels crushed with butter and sugar into a baked crust, with Kool Whip, cream cheese, sugar, Strawberry Jell-o and frozen strawberries.

5/16 Susan Du Pea Salad is *canned* peas, hard boiled eggs, about 2 tablespoons onion, Velveeta cheese (cubed), celery salt, pepper, garlic salt, and lotsa Miracle Whip. Serve Pea Salad at room temperature.

6/16 Susan Du This is Stargazy Pie. It's whole sardines (gutted and boned, with the heads left on), draped inside a pie stuffed with onion, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, and lemon juice.

7/16 Susan Du The Flying Jacob is meat from one whole roasted chicken, four bananas, bacon, cocktail peanuts, Italian seasoning, and three parts heavy whipping cream to one part Heinz Chili Sauce, baked like a casserole.

8/16 Susan Du A simple fruitcake of glace cherries, orange peel, and walnuts. Classically divisive.

9/16 Susan Du This is a sandwich loaf named Mildred. "She's heavy, like the Beatles." The recipe called for her to be sliced horizontally in thirds, lined alternately with egg salad, ham salad, and tomato slices, toasted walnuts, olives, and a cream cheese frosting. She slowly lost her integrity over time as she sogged.

10/16 Susan Du Presenting bananas wrapped in ham, coated in a bechamel sauce, and baked in the oven.

11/16 Susan Du Remember that episode of Friends where Rachel makes a trifle but her cookbook's pages stick together, so she ends up with a thing that's half fruit, half meat and Joey eats it? This is that.

12/16 Susan Du Take canned sardines, horseradish, lots of lemon juice, heavy cream, and gelatin and cram it hollowed out lemons and you get Sardine Stuffed Lemons.

13/16 Susan Du There was a dish in the 70's where SpaghettiOs became a savory ring-mold Jell-O, and hot dogs burst forth from the center. Here, the hot dogs were incorporated into the Spaghetti-aspic, for decorative and structural purposes, accentuating the artistic elements of the mold, which here is in the shape of Bozo the Clown. Also, much of the gelatin was set using hot dog water, for extra horror.

14/16 Susan Du Brave taste testers approach the spread.

15/16 Susan Du Like the State Fair, every dish was sampled.