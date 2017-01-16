Sweet Science's ultra-rich premium ice creams in flavors like lemongress ginger bark and Stracciatella (tiny chocolate freckles), will soon find a home in the brewery. What makes Sweet Science an obvious choice for Keg + Case is their predeliction for tossing beer (and other boozy inspirations) into the flavor mix.

Up until now, the Sweet Science purveyors have not had a place to call their own. Instead, they stock small freeezer cases in coffee shops and pop up wherever they can, including at breweries.

The bad news: The projected opening date for Keg + Case is early 2018, so you'll have to wait.

Until then, keep an eye on their tasting calendar. The next Sweet Science tasting is Sunday, February 12 at Lake Monster Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Sweet Science at Keg & Case Market Farmers Market and Restaurant

928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul

sweetscienceicecream.com