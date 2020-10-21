Sushi Tango bows out of Uptown

It had been going strong in Uptown, toeing a line between hosting all-out bacchanalian feasts and honoring fine cuisine, for more than 18 years. Few sushi joints could say the same.

From its perch above H&M and Kitchen Window, the place had cultivated a clientele who flocked to it for quality sushi that became ridiculously affordable at happy hours, all wrapped in a party-like atmosphere that kept the ambiance light, day or night.

Heck, there’s good reason Sushi Tango was awarded Best Happy Hour from this very publication!

But when things became a little less happy as the pandemic descended, the place fell terribly quiet, never to recover.

As Alistair Parry, senior vice president of Northpond Partners (owners of the Calhoun-Seven-Points retail space), told the Star Tribune, Sushi Tango was “hammered by COVID-19,” and simply decided not to renew its lease on the space. This comes on the heels of fellow food and drink tenants Fig + Farro shuttering in May, and Dogwood Coffee following suit in June.

For those heading that direction, Roat Osha Thai and People’s Organic continue providing sustenance in the mall-hall.

And for those of us who just might need to relive the golden days of tossing back too many caterpillar rolls with a Jameson chaser after a particularly long day? (Don't judge.) That dream isn’t entirely dead, even if it can't be found at the intersection of Hennepin and Lake: Sushi Tango invites us to follow them to their Woodbury location in Tamarack Village.