Survey: Minnesotans rank among the nation's highest to leave negative reviews

The latest dent in (or confirmation of?) the Bold North’s social peculiarities has arrived courtesy of RealBusinessSavings.com, whose hivemind conducted a survey of 5,500 consumers in hopes of discovering where America’s most negative online reviewers live.

Spoiler alert: We now know that Florida Man is also an elite Yelper!

While the Great Gator State emerged as the nation’s leaders in online pettiness with 42 percent of respondents saying they regularly leave negative online reviews, we in Minnesota weren’t too far behind. Thirty-eight percent of us launch our grievances straight into the digital void -- well above the national average of 31 percent.

In fact, the only states with a higher proclivity for giving a piece of Google, Yelp, and Facebook a piece of our minds were Wisconsin (HA!), Georgia, and South Carolina (each at 39 percent), and Oklahoma (at a whopping 41 percent).

RBS also polled the folks who have to deal with cranky customers’ digital garbage to ask about their responses to said grievances.

They found that just over half of Minnesotan business owners would defend themselves! But when the subject was broached of actually going to court IRL in cases of defamation, only 22 percent said they’d take that route.

Yunno, who’s to say everything has to get settled in court though?

Happy weekend! Try to be (actually) nice out there, folks!