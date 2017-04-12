And the next eight Sundays after that, if a tentative agreement with the city of Minneapolis goes through.

As you'll recall, Surdyk's Liquor and Cheese Shop already staged the first unofficial Sunday liquor sales, a privilege the storied Northeast dispensary bestowed upon itself by ... well, by just randomly opening one Sunday in March, and then refusing to shut down despite repeated warnings from the city.

Minneapolis responded the following day, levying a 30-day ban on the store's liquor license. Now the two sides have reached a new agreement that the Star Tribune reports will keep Surdyk's open for normal business hours except on Sundays, and one Saturday. Under the terms, the store will close for nine straight Sundays (five in July, four in August) and one Saturday; Surdyk's may choose which Saturday it wants to miss out on.

The store would also pay a $6,000 fine, a three-fold increase of the $2,000 penalty announced in March.

In an email, city of Minneapolis spokesman Casper Hill says the deal was meant to "minimize the potential impact on [Surdyk's] employees." Rather than a month unpaid, those employees are forced to watch owner Jim Surdyk back off his formerly bold position:

"These changes were made," Hill said Tuesday, "following discussions in which Jim Surdyk expressed contrition and took full responsibility for the violations."

If indeed that's true now, Surdyk is letting the city do the talking; he did not comment for the Star Tribune story on the reduced penalty.