2018 Beer Dabblers

Loring Park/CHS Field

What will be your brew of the summer? At this season’s two Beer Dabblers, you might just find something new that you adore. During these sampling events, you’ll be able to try 50 (Pride) to 350 (Summer) brews while taking in entertainment and snacking on food truck eats. At the Pride Dabbler on June 22, try varieties from Bad Weather, Indeed, Milk and Honey, and dozens more in Loring Park the day before the big festival. There will also be a few selections specifically brewed for the event, with touches inspired by an LGBTQ icon (who will be announced later this season). DJ Sheik, 4th Curtis, and Apollo Cobra will provide tunes, or play your own at the silent disco (bring earbuds). At the Summer Beer Dabbler on August 25, guests will head to CHS Stadium. This will be the 10th anniversary of the fest, which features live music and stadium eats. Tickets and more info for each happening can be found at beerdabbler.com. 21+. $50-$60; $20 designated driver. June 22 and August 25 —Jessica Armbruster

Beer and Bacon Classic

CHS Field

The Beer and Bacon Classic proudly bestows the titular duo with a headliner status worthy of their widespread popularity. The gathering showcases the diverse range of beer and the delectable versatility of bacon via the ingenuity of the vendors. Covering libations will be some 100-plus beers poured from an impressive array of regional breweries, while edible options encompass over 30 bacon-centric dishes dreamed up by local chefs. Attendees can take advantage of unlimited samples as they wander the ballpark, perhaps stopping to take in some music or participate in a lawn game. Those up for a challenge can even partake in a blind beer taste test or compete in a bacon-eating competition. Three ticket options are available, including the maximized indulgence of early entry, a pork belly tasting, a donut wall, and a limited-edition brew created specifically for the occasion. Find tickets and more info at www.baconandbeerclassic.com. Noon to 6 p.m. $55-$95. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul. July 14 —Brad Richason

U-Pick Produce

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Apple picking generally open mid- to late Aug. through Oct. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127; www.aamodtsapplefarm.com.

Afton Apple Orchard

Strawberries generally available June to early July, apples and raspberries available Aug. to Oct., pumpkins available Sept. through Oct. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings,

651-436-8385; www.aftonapple.com.

Apple Jack Orchards

Strawberries around mid-June, fall berries and apples generally available Aug. through Oct. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; www.applejackorchards.com.

Bauer Berry Farm

Strawberries mid-June, blueberries mid-July, sweet corn late July. 10830 French Lake Rd., Champlin, 763-421-4384; www.bauerberry.com.

Emma Krumbee’s Apple Orchard

Apples late Aug. through Oct., pumpkins in the fall. 311 E. Enterprise Dr., Belle Plaine, 952-873-3006; www.emmakrumbees.com.

Pine Tree Apple Orchards

Apples, strawberries, pumpkins.

Opens in mid-June. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202;

www.pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Riverside Farms

Various fruits and vegetables. 15238 Adams St. NW, Elk River, 763-427-6023.

Fresh and organic vegetables at farmers market

Farmers Markets

Aldrich Arena Farmers Market

Located outside the famous hockey arena. 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, through Oct. 30. 1850 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Andover Market

Adjacent to scenic Grace Lutheran Church. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 30. 13655 Round Lake Blvd. (Grace Lutheran Church), Andover, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Anoka Farmers Market

Seasonal produce, dairy, and canned goods. 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays, July 10 through Oct. 29. 25. Main St. and 5th St. (Lyric Arts Theater), Anoka, 763-792-4025.

Apple Valley Farmers’ Market

Fresh produce, baked goods, and cut flowers from the surrounding area. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 9 through Oct. 27. 7100 W. 147th St., Apple Valley, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Audubon Farmers’ Market

Herbs, seasonal produce, flowers, and micro greens available. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 14 through Sept. 27. 2654 Johnson St. NE (Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church parking lot), Minneapolis, 612-788-8790.

Burnsville Farmers’ Market

Adjacent to Mary Mother Catholic Church. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 25. 3333 Cliff Rd., Burnsville, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Camden farmers Market

Small market bringing fresh produce and artisan goods to the north side of Minneapolis. 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 12 through Oct 4. 4400 Osseo Rd., Minneapolis, 612-703-9609.

Eagan Market Fest

Featuring produce and concessions from local farmers and vendors, family activities, and live music. 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 through Sept. 26. 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, 651-675-5550; www.cityofeagan.com.

Excelsior Farmers Market

Featuring a variety of unique artisanal crafts, local plants and produce, prepared foods, and health and body goods. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 25.

Water St. (between 2nd & 3rd St.),

Excelsior, 952-474-5330;

www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries, with storytime and live music. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893; www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Gerten’s Farm Market

Historic family-owned market specializing in spring bedding plants and crops. 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. through June. July through Oct. market closes one hour earlier and is closed on Sundays. 2900 E. 65th St., Inver Grove Heights, 651-450-0001;

www.gertensfarmmarket.com.

Hopkins Farmers Market

Rich produce, farmstead products, and craft selection in the heart of Hopkins, often featuring live music and entertainment. 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 16 through Oct. 27. 16 9th Ave. S., Hopkins, 952-583-1930; www.hopkinsfarmersmarket.com.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers, breads, honey, and seasonings. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 17 through Oct. 7. 8055 Barbara Ave. E. (Veteran’s Memorial Community Center parking lot), Inver Grove Heights, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in the cozy Kingfield neighborhood. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 28. 4310 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893;

www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market

Featuring local produce and area vendors twice a week. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 13 through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 23 through Sept. 29. 20851 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring produce from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 28. 2813 W. 43rd St.

(outdoors at Settergren’s Hardware),

Minneapolis, 612-867-0854;

www.lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com.

Maple Grove Farmers Market

More than 45 local and area vendors, farmers, and producers. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 7 through Sept. 27; 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25. Maple Grove Community Center parking lot, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove,

763-494-5955; www.maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-724-7457; www.midtownfarmersmarket.org.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27. 704 2nd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-341-7580;

www.millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown Minneapolis Farmers Market

Dozens of vendors offering fresh and local produce, plants, farmstead goods, and prepared foods. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 10. 300 S. 6th St. (Hennepin County Government Center South Plaza), Minneapolis, 612-333-1737;

www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, through Oct. 312 East Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis, 612-333-1718; www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minnetonka Farmers’ Market

Featuring local and organic produce.

3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 12 through

Sept. 25. 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

(Minnetonka Ice Arena B parking lot), Minnetonka, 952-939-8203.

New Hope community Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally sourced produce, meats, baked goods, jams, spices, and live music. Open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, from June 16 through Oct. 6. 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope, 763-453-0064; www.newhopemarket.org.

Nicollet Mall Farmers Market

Features locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, food vendors, canned goods, and honey. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 25. Nicollet Mall between 5th St. and 12th St., Minneapolis, 612-333-1737; www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Nokomis Farmers Market

Features locally grown produce, food vendors, canned goods, crafts, and live music. 4 to 8 p.m. Wed., June 13 through Sept. 26. 5167 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893;

www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, artisanal goods, and live entertainment. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 20. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis,

612-387-0527; www.northeastmarket.org.

Oakdale Farmers Market

Featuring a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, breads, and desserts, with a community booth and live music. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 through Oct. 3. No markets on June 20 and July 4. 1584 Hadley Ave. (Richard Walton Park), Oakdale, 651-747-3860; www.ci.oakdale.mn.us.

Prior Lake Farmers Market

Farm-fresh food, meats, baked goods, coffee, confections, and handcrafted goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 27. 16228 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, 952-447-0263;

www.priorlakefarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Farmers Market

Featuring local fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, cheeses, bread, flowers, plants, meats, and eggs, located under the picnic pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park. 7 a.m. to noon Sat. through Sept. 29; 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 through 20. 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, 612-861-9385;

www.richfieldfarmersmarket.org.

Rosemount Market

Extension of the St. Paul Farmers’ Market serving Rosemount. 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 12 through Sept. 25. 13885 S. Robert Tr. (Rosemount Community Center),

Rosemount, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Roseville Farmers Market

Featuring spring bedding plants, hanging baskets, fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, cheese, and bakery goods. 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, through Oct. 30. No market Aug. 28. 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Shoreview Outdoor farmers market

Featuring fresh produce, handcrafted artisanal goods, and live entertainment. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 5 through Sept. 4; 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 through Oct. 23. 4600 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, 651-490-4734; www.shoreviewcommunitycenter.com.

South St. Paul Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 27 through Sept. 26. 1151 Southview Blvd., South St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul 7th Place Mall Farmers Market

Featuring a wide array of fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 12 through Oct. 9; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 14 through Oct. 11. 7th Place Mall, St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Church Farmers Market

Featuring bedding plants, hanging baskets, patio pots, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and specialty items. 1:15 to 5 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 26. 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-227-7669;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 17; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 18. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Untiedt’s Garden Market Southdale

Featuring fresh, locally grown plants, flowers, and produce, located at the Edina Garden Center at Southdale. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31. West 6th St. between Macy’s and JC Penney, Southdale Center, Edina, 763-658-4672;

www.untiedtswegrowforyou.com.

Vadnais Heights Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 20 through Oct. 17. No market on July 4. 1155 E. County Rd., Vadnais Heights, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for north Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, locally grown plants, and live music. 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 15 through Oct. 12. Freedom Square, 2034 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-353-5178; www.westbroadway.org/farmersmarket.

West St. Paul Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 15 through Oct. 26. 1201 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers’ Market

Featuring fresh, local fruits and vegetables, bakery goods, and cut flowers, located in the YMCA lot. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 10 through Oct. 28. 2175 Radio Dr., Woodbury, 651-227-6856;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.