Summer Guide 2020
We’ve joked in the past that summer is canceled.
But in reality, this could be the most important summer of our lives. Things in the Twin Cities already looked vastly different in the throes of COVID-19. But after the police killing of George Floyd and the following protests and riots, the next few months are crucial. With that in mind, this year’s summer guide is focused on rebuilding, education, nourishment, and lifting up Black organizations.
Ready to rebuild? These groups and businesses could use your help
Black-owned/run arts orgs in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)
Black-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)
GoFundThem: Where to donate to save Twin Cities restaurants
