Summer Guide 2020

But in reality, this could be the most important summer of our lives. Things in the Twin Cities already looked vastly different in the throes of COVID-19. But after the police killing of George Floyd and the following protests and riots, the next few months are crucial. With that in mind, this year’s summer guide is focused on rebuilding, education, nourishment, and lifting up Black organizations.

Ready to rebuild? These groups and businesses could use your help

Black-owned/run arts orgs in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)

Black-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities to support right now (and always)

GoFundThem: Where to donate to save Twin Cities restaurants

Farmers markets

Classes and workshops

Photos by Hammed Akindele @flytouchstudio

Colorful figure mural by Jose Dominguez @hozay_dmngz

Butterfly mural by Andres Guzman

Special thanks to our models:

Jasir Sadeen

Taliyah Letexier

Alexianna Cherry

J. Morgan