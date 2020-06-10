Summer Guide 2020: Farmers markets

Audubon Farmers Market

Herbs, seasonal produce, flowers, and microgreens available. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 13 through Sept. 26. 2654 Johnson St. NE (Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church parking lot), Minneapolis, 612-788-8790.

Camden Farmers Market

Small market bringing fresh produce and artisanal goods to the north side of Minneapolis. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 3. North Market, 4414 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-703-9609.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 24. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Government Center Market

Dozens of vendors offering fresh and local produce, plants, farmstead goods, and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 300 S. 6th St. (Hennepin County Government Center South Plaza), Minneapolis, 612-333-1737; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in the cozy Kingfield neighborhood. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 25. 4310 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Online only market through June, with pre-orders available for pickup only with no vendors on site. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 27. 2813 W. 43rd St. (outdoors at Settergren’s Hardware), Minneapolis, 612-867-0854; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June through Oct. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, 612-724-7457; midtownfarmersmarket.org.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long-running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct., with the first hour reserved for immunocompromised shoppers. 704 2nd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-341-7580; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, through Oct. 312 East Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis, 612-333-1718; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Nokomis Farmers Market

Features locally grown produce, food vendors, canned goods, and crafts. 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 17 through Sept. 30 (closes at 7:30 p.m. during month of Sept.). 5167 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 17. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-387-0527; northeastmarket.org.

South St. Paul Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 17 through Sept. 30. 12th Ave. S. and Southview Blvd., South St. Paul, 651-227-8101;

stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul 7th Place Mall Farmers Market

Featuring a wide array of fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 9 through Oct. 6; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 11 through Oct. 8. 27 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, 651-227-8101; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Church Farmers Market

Featuring bedding plants, hanging baskets, patio pots, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and specialty items. 1:15 to 5 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 30. 1093 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-227-7669; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets, featuring all local vendors. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 27. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul, 651-227-8101; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for north Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants.

3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 19 through Oct. 2. Freedom Square, 2034 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-353-5178; westbroadway.org/farmersmarket.

West St. Paul/ Signal Hills Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 14 through Oct. 25. 1225 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, 651-227-8101; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.