Summer Guide 2019: Food & Drink

Beer Dabbler at Pride Aaron Davidson Photography

2019 Beer Dabblers

Loring Park/CHS Field

Whether it’s the frigid Winter Dabbler, the baseball stadium-set Summer Dabbler, or the friendly Pride Dabbler, each Beer Dabbler installment celebrates the craft beers that capture Minnesota’s ever-changing brewery scene. Pride Dabbler is a smaller event, with 50 breweries pouring select beers at Loring Park the day before the big festival. The larger Summer Dabbler will feature more than 130 breweries sharing their creations on the CHS outfield. Dabblers aren’t just about beer and culture, though. There’s also usually live entertainment; this year’s Pride Dabbler will include a drag show, a silent disco, and live music, meaning it’s a party even when you’re in line for a refill. Tickets and more info for each happening can be found at beerdabbler.com. 21+. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Pride; times for the Summer Dabbler to be announced. $50-$60; $20 designated driver. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul. June 21 (Pride), August 17 (Summer) —Loren Green

U-PIK PRODUCE

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Apple picking generally open mid- to late Aug. through Oct. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127; www.aamodtsapplefarm.com.

Afton Apple Orchard

Strawberries generally available June to early July, apples and raspberries available Aug. to Oct., pumpkins available Sept. through Oct. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385; www.aftonapple.com.

Apple Jack Orchards

Strawberries around mid-June, fall berries and apples generally available Aug. through Oct. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; www.applejackorchards.com.

Bauer Berry Farm

Strawberries mid-June, blueberries mid-July, sweet corn late July. 10830 French Lake Rd., Champlin, 763-421-4384; www.bauerberry.com.

Berry Hill Farm

Rhubarb and strawberries from mid-June to early July, followed by raspberries through mid-July 6510 185th Ave. NW, Anoka, 763-753-5891; www.berryhillfarm.com.

Pine Tree Apple Orchards

Apples, strawberries, pumpkins. Opens in mid-June. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202; www.pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Riverside Farms

Various fruits and vegetables. 15238 Adams St. NW, Elk River, 763-427-6023.

Little Mekong Night Market

Little Mekong

Twin Cities residents love their farmers markets in the morning and their block parties in the afternoon. Fortunately, night markets have popped up in recent years to fill evenings. It’s impossible to discuss Little Mekong Night Market without focusing on the variety of foods offered from southeast Asia, whether it’s fried egg rolls and dumplings, savory sausages, sweet fruit, or ice cream desserts. Let loose while the belt gets a little bit tighter. In addition to the food, you’ll find vendors and displays creating an inclusive, diverse event that showcases Asian roots and the fusion of American and Asian cultures. All of this is done with a street-culture vibe—meaning it’s affordable (and often crowded). Performances include traditional dancers and a breakdancing competition. Expect to overeat and to see something you haven’t seen before. More info can be found at www.littlemekong.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Free. 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul. July 6-7 —Loren Green

FARMERS MARKETS

Aldrich Arena Farmers’ Market

Located outside the famous hockey arena. 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, through Oct. 30. 1850 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Andover Market

Adjacent to scenic Grace Lutheran Church. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 29. 13655 Round Lake Blvd. (Grace Lutheran Church), Andover, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Anoka Farmers Market

Seasonal produce, dairy, and canned goods, presented by the Anoka County Growers Association. 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays, July 15 through Oct. 28. 420 E. Main St. (Lyric Arts Theater parking lot), Anoka, 763-792-4025.

Apple Valley Farmers’ Market

Fresh produce, baked goods, and cut flowers. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 8 through Oct. 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Audubon Farmers’ Market

Herbs, produce, and flowers. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 13 through Sept. 26. 2654 Johnson St. NE (Gustavus Adolphus parking lot), Minneapolis, 612-788-8790.

Burnsville Farmers’ Market

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, June 15 through Oct. 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Camden farmers Market

Small market bringing fresh produce and artisanal goods to the north side of Minneapolis. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through Oct. 3. North Market 4414 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-703-9609.

Eagan Market Fest

Featuring produce and concessions from local farmers and vendors, family activities, and live music. 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 through Sept. 25. 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, 651-675-5550; www.cityofeagan.com.

Excelsior Farmers’ Market

Featuring a variety of unique artisanal crafts, local plants and produce, prepared foods, and health and body goods. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 24. Water St. (between 2nd & 3rd St.), Excelsior, 952-474-5330; www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893; www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Gerten’s Farm Market

Family-owned market specializing in spring bedding plants and crops. 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. through June. Closes one hour earlier and closed on Sundays, July through Oct. 2900 E. 65th St., Inver Grove Heights, 651-450-0001; www.gertensfarmmarket.com.

Government Center market

Dozens of vendors offering fresh and local produce, plants, farmstead goods, and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 300 S. 6th St. (Hennepin County Government Center South Plaza), Minneapolis, 612-333-1737; www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Hopkins Farmers Market

Rich produce, farmstead products, and craft selection in the heart of Hopkins, often featuring live music and entertainment. 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 16 through Oct. 27. 16 9th Ave. S., Hopkins, 952-583-1930; www.hopkinsfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in the cozy Kingfield neighborhood. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 27. 4310 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893; www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market

Featuring local produce and area vendors. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 through Oct. 30. 20851 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Produce from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 27. 2813 W. 43rd St. (outdoors at Settergren’s Hardware), Minneapolis, 612-867-0854; www.lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com.

Maple Grove Farmers Market

More than 45 local and area vendors, farmers, and producers. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 24. Maple Grove Community Center parking lot, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-5955; www.maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June through Oct. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, 612-724-7457; www.midtownfarmersmarket.org.

Mill City Farmers Market

Local, sustainable, and organic produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26. 704 2nd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-341-7580; www.millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, through Oct. 312 East Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis, 612-333-1718; www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minnetonka Farmers’ Market

Local and organic produce. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11 through Sept. 24. 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. (Minnetonka Ice Arena B parking lot), Minnetonka, 952-939-8203.

Nicollet Mall Farmers Market

Features locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, food vendors, canned goods, and honey. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 31. Nicollet Mall between 6th St. and 9th St., Minneapolis, 612-333-1737; www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Nokomis Farmers Market

Features locally grown produce, food vendors, canned goods, crafts, and live music. 4 to 8 p.m. Wed., June 12 through Sept. 25 (3:30-7:30 p.m. during month of Sep.). 5167 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893; www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, artisanal goods, and live entertainment. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 19. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-387-0527; www.northeastmarket.org.

Prior Lake Farmers Market

Farm-fresh food, meats, baked goods, coffee, confections, and handcrafted goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 26. 16228 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, 952-447-0263; www.priorlakefarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fruits, vegetables, cheeses, bread, flowers, plants, meats, and eggs, located under the picnic pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park. 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 19. 6335 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, 612-861-9385; www.richfieldfarmersmarket.org.

Roseville Farmers’ Market

Plants, hanging baskets, fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, cheese, and bakery goods. 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, through Oct. 29. 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Shoreview Outdoor Farmers’ Market

Featuring fresh produce, handcrafted artisanal goods, and live entertainment. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11 through Aug. 27; 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 through Oct. 15. 4580 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, 651-490-4700; www.shoreviewcommunitycenter.com.

St. Paul 7th Place Mall Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local fruits and vegetables. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 11 through Oct. 8; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 13 through Oct. 10. (Closed July 4th) 27 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Church Farmers’ Market

Bedding plants, hanging baskets, patio pots, fruits and vegetables, meats, and specialty items. 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 25. 1093 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-227-7669; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers’ Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 27. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Untiedt’s Garden Market Southdale

Featuring fresh, locally grown plants, flowers, and produce, located at the Edina Garden Center at Southdale. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31. West 66th Street between Macy’s and JC Pennys, Southdale Center, Edina, 763-658-4672;

www.untiedtswegrowforyou.com.

Vadnais Heights Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 19 through Oct. 16. 1155 County Rd. E., Vadnais Heights, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, locally grown plants, and live music. 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 14 through Oct. 4. Freedom Square, 2034 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-353-5178; www.westbroadway.org/farmersmarket.

West St. Paul/Signal hills Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables in the lot of Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 14 through Oct. 25. 1225 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.