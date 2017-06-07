U-Pik Produce

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Apple picking generally open mid- to late Aug. through Oct. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127;

www.aamodtsapplefarm.com.

Afton Apple Orchard

Strawberries generally available June to early July, apples and raspberries available Aug. to Oct., pumpkins available Sept. through Oct. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings,

651-436-8385; www.aftonapple.com.

File

Apple Jack Orchards

Strawberries around mid-June, fall berries and apples generally available Aug. through Oct. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; www.applejackorchards.com.

Bauer Berry Farm

Strawberries mid-June, blueberries mid-July, sweet corn late July. 10830 French Lake Rd., Champlin, 763-421-4384;

www.bauerberry.com.

Emma Krumbee’s Apple Orchard

Apples late Aug. through Oct., pumpkins in the fall. 501 E. South St., Belle Plaine,

952-873-3654; www.emmakrumbees.com.

Pine Tree Apple Orchards

Apples, strawberries, pumpkins. Opens in mid-June. 450 Apple Orchard Rd.,

White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202;

www.pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Riverside Farms

Various fruits and vegetables beginning in July. 15238 Adams St. NW, Elk River, 763-427-6023.

Rush River Produce

Blueberry season begins early to mid-July. W4098 200th Ave., Maiden Rock, WI,

715-594-3648; www.rushriverproduce.com.

Farmers Markets

Aldrich Arena Farmers Market

Located outside the famous hockey arena. 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 25. 1850 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Andover Market

Adjacent to scenic Grace Lutheran Church. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 31. 13655 Round Lake Blvd. (Grace Lutheran Church), Andover, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Anoka County Growers

Seasonal produce, dairy, canned goods,

and pastries. 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28. 25. 707 89th Ave. NE (St. Timothy’s Catholic Church), Blaine, 763-753-2076.

Apple Valley Farmers Market

Fresh produce, baked goods, and cut flowers from the surrounding area. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 10 through Oct. 28. 7100 W. 147th St., Apple Valley, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Audubon Farmers’ Market

Herbs, seasonal produce, flowers, and microgreens available. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. 1509 27th Ave. NE (Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church parking lot), Minneapolis, 612-788-8790.

Burnsville Farmers Market

Adjacent to Mary Mother Catholic Church. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 26. 3333 Cliff Rd. (Mary, Mother of the Church), Burnsville, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Camden farmers Market

Small market bringing fresh produce and artisanal goods to the north side of Minneapolis. 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 13 through early Oct. 4400 Osseo Rd., Minneapolis, 612-703-9609.

Como Park dockside Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 22 through Sept. 7. 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Eagan Market Fest

Over 55 local farmer and vendors and live music weekly at the Eagan Bandshell. 4 to 8 p.m. Wed., June 7 through Sept. 27. 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, 651-675-5550;

www.cityofeagan.com.

Excelsior Farmers’ Market

Featuring a variety of unique artisanal crafts and local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct 10. Water St. (between 2nd & 3rd St.), Excelsior, 952-474-5330;

www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries, with storytime and live music. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893;

www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Gerten’s Farm Market

Historic family-owned market specializing in spring bedding plants and crops. 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through June. Closes one hour earlier in July through Oct., and closed Sundays in Sept. and Oct. 2900 E. 65th St., Inver Grove Heights, 651-450-0001; www.gertensfarmmarket.com.

Hopkins Farmers Market

Rich produce and craft selection in the heart of Hopkins, often featuring live music and entertainment. 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 17 through Oct. 28. 16 9th Ave. S. (Downtown Park), Hopkins, 952-583-1930;

www.hopkinsmn.com/events/farmers-market.php.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers’ Market

Adjacent to Veterans Memorial. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 18 through Oct. 8. 8055 Barbara Ave. (Veteran’s Memorial Community Center), Inver Grove Heights, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in the cozy Kingfield neighborhood. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. 4310 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893;

www.kingfieldfarmersmarket.org.

Lakeville Farmers Market

Branch of the St. Paul Famers’ Market network. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed., June 14 through Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 24 through Sept. 30. 208th and Holyoke, Lakeville, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring produce from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, and live music. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. 2813 W. 43rd St. (Settergren’s Hardware Linden Hills), Minneapolis, 612-345-0946.

www.lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com.

Maple Grove Farmers Market

More than 45 vendors and weekly live music. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 through Sept. 28; 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 through Oct. 26. Maple Grove Community Center parking lot, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-5955; www.maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June through Oct. 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis, 612-724-7457;

www.midtownfarmersmarket.org.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, features weekly cooking clinics. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28. 704 2nd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-341-7580; www.millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown Minneapolis Farmers Market

Dozens of vendors offering fresh and local produce, plants, farmstead goods, and prepared foods. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 10. 300 S. 6th St. (Hennepin County Government Center South Plaza), Minneapolis, 612-333-1737;

www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, through Oct. 312 East Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis, 612-333-1718;

www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minnetonka Farmers Market

Featuring local and organic produce. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jun. 13 through Sept. 26. Market closed on July 4. 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. (Minnetonka Ice Arena B parking lot), Minnetonka, 952-939-8200.

New Hope community Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally sourced produce, meats, baked goods, jams, and spices. Open 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays from June 17 through Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Sept. 9 through Oct. 7. 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope, 763-453-0064; www.newhopemarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Features locally grown produce and meat products. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 21. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-387-0527;

www.northeastmarket.org.

Oakdale Farmers Market

Featuring a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, breads, and desserts, with a community booth and live music. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7 through Oct. 4. 1584 Hadley Ave. (Richard Walton Park), Oakdale, 651-747-3860; www.oakdalefun.com.

Prior Lake Farmers Market

Farm-fresh food, meats, baked goods, confections, and handcrafted goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 28. 16228 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, 952-447-0263;

www.priorlakefarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Farmers Market

Under the picnic pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park. 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 30; 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 through 28. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield, 612-861-9362; www.richfieldfarmersmarket.org.

Rosemount Market

Extension of the St. Paul Farmers Market serving Rosemount. 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through Sept. 26. 13885 S. Robert Tr. (Rosemount Community Center), Rosemount, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Roseville Farmers Market

Adjacent to the Church of Corpus Christi. 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, through Oct. 31. 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Shoreview Outdoor

farmers’ market

Live entertainment, fresh produce, and handcrafted artisanal goods. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 12; 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 through Oct. 24. No market July 4. 4600 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, 651-490-4734; www.shoreviewcommunitycenter.com/programs/special-events/farmers-market.

South St. Paul Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 28 through Sept. 27. 1151 Southview Blvd., South St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul 7th Place Mall Farmers Market

Featuring a wide array of fresh produce. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through Oct. 10; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays,

June 15 through Oct. 12. 7th Place Mall,

St. Paul, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Church Farmers Market

Located along beautiful Summit Ave. 1:15 to 5 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 27. 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Downtown Farmers Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 18; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19. 290 E. Fifth St., St. Paul,

651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stevens Square Mini Market

Intimate outdoor market featuring fresh produce and flowers. 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5 through Oct. 11. 1900 Nicollet Ave. S. (Plymouth Church parking lot),

Minneapolis, 612-750-3779;

www.sscoweb.org/live/farmers-market.

Vadnais Heights Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21 through Sept. 27. 1155 E. County Rd., Vadnais Heights, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for north Minneaplis. 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 9 through Oct. 6. Freedom Square, 2034 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-353-5178; www.northmpls.org/westbroadwaymarket.

West St. Paul Market

Located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 16 through Oct. 27. 1201 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, 651-227-8101;

www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

woodbury farmers market

Featuring fresh, local produce in the YMCA lot. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 11 through Oct. 29. 2175 Radio Dr., Woodbury, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.