Summer Guide 2017: Food & Drink
U-Pik Produce
Aamodt’s Apple Farm
Apple picking generally open mid- to late Aug. through Oct. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127;
www.aamodtsapplefarm.com.
Afton Apple Orchard
Strawberries generally available June to early July, apples and raspberries available Aug. to Oct., pumpkins available Sept. through Oct. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings,
651-436-8385; www.aftonapple.com.
Apple Jack Orchards
Strawberries around mid-June, fall berries and apples generally available Aug. through Oct. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; www.applejackorchards.com.
Bauer Berry Farm
Strawberries mid-June, blueberries mid-July, sweet corn late July. 10830 French Lake Rd., Champlin, 763-421-4384;
www.bauerberry.com.
Emma Krumbee’s Apple Orchard
Apples late Aug. through Oct., pumpkins in the fall. 501 E. South St., Belle Plaine,
952-873-3654; www.emmakrumbees.com.
Pine Tree Apple Orchards
Apples, strawberries, pumpkins. Opens in mid-June. 450 Apple Orchard Rd.,
White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202;
www.pinetreeappleorchard.com.
Riverside Farms
Various fruits and vegetables beginning in July. 15238 Adams St. NW, Elk River, 763-427-6023.
Rush River Produce
Blueberry season begins early to mid-July. W4098 200th Ave., Maiden Rock, WI,
715-594-3648; www.rushriverproduce.com.
Farmers Markets
Aldrich Arena Farmers Market
Located outside the famous hockey arena. 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 25. 1850 White Bear Ave., Maplewood, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Andover Market
Adjacent to scenic Grace Lutheran Church. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 31. 13655 Round Lake Blvd. (Grace Lutheran Church), Andover, 651-227-8101;
www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Anoka County Growers
Seasonal produce, dairy, canned goods,
and pastries. 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 28. 25. 707 89th Ave. NE (St. Timothy’s Catholic Church), Blaine, 763-753-2076.
Apple Valley Farmers Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, and cut flowers from the surrounding area. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 10 through Oct. 28. 7100 W. 147th St., Apple Valley, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Audubon Farmers’ Market
Herbs, seasonal produce, flowers, and microgreens available. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. 1509 27th Ave. NE (Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church parking lot), Minneapolis, 612-788-8790.
Burnsville Farmers Market
Adjacent to Mary Mother Catholic Church. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 26. 3333 Cliff Rd. (Mary, Mother of the Church), Burnsville, 651-227-8101;
www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Camden farmers Market
Small market bringing fresh produce and artisanal goods to the north side of Minneapolis. 3 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 13 through early Oct. 4400 Osseo Rd., Minneapolis, 612-703-9609.
Como Park dockside Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 22 through Sept. 7. 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Eagan Market Fest
Over 55 local farmer and vendors and live music weekly at the Eagan Bandshell. 4 to 8 p.m. Wed., June 7 through Sept. 27. 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, 651-675-5550;
www.cityofeagan.com.
Excelsior Farmers’ Market
Featuring a variety of unique artisanal crafts and local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct 10. Water St. (between 2nd & 3rd St.), Excelsior, 952-474-5330;
www.excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.
Fulton Farmers Market
Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries, with storytime and live music. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893;
www.neighborhoodrootsmn.org.
Gerten’s Farm Market
Historic family-owned market specializing in spring bedding plants and crops. 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through June. Closes one hour earlier in July through Oct., and closed Sundays in Sept. and Oct. 2900 E. 65th St., Inver Grove Heights, 651-450-0001; www.gertensfarmmarket.com.
Hopkins Farmers Market
Rich produce and craft selection in the heart of Hopkins, often featuring live music and entertainment. 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays June 17 through Oct. 28. 16 9th Ave. S. (Downtown Park), Hopkins, 952-583-1930;
www.hopkinsmn.com/events/farmers-market.php.
Inver Grove Heights Farmers’ Market
Adjacent to Veterans Memorial. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 18 through Oct. 8. 8055 Barbara Ave. (Veteran’s Memorial Community Center), Inver Grove Heights, 651-227-8101;
www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Kingfield Farmers Market
Large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in the cozy Kingfield neighborhood. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. 4310 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-207-7893;
www.kingfieldfarmersmarket.org.
Lakeville Farmers Market
Branch of the St. Paul Famers’ Market network. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed., June 14 through Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 24 through Sept. 30. 208th and Holyoke, Lakeville, 651-227-8101;
www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Linden Hills Farmers Market
Featuring produce from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, and live music. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 29. 2813 W. 43rd St. (Settergren’s Hardware Linden Hills), Minneapolis, 612-345-0946.
www.lindenhillsfarmersmarket.com.
Maple Grove Farmers Market
More than 45 vendors and weekly live music. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 8 through Sept. 28; 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 through Oct. 26. Maple Grove Community Center parking lot, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-5955; www.maplegrovefarmersmarket.com.
Midtown Farmers Market
Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June through Oct. 2225 Lake St. E., Minneapolis, 612-724-7457;
www.midtownfarmersmarket.org.
Mill City Farmers Market
Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, features weekly cooking clinics. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28. 704 2nd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-341-7580; www.millcityfarmersmarket.org.
Downtown Minneapolis Farmers Market
Dozens of vendors offering fresh and local produce, plants, farmstead goods, and prepared foods. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 10. 300 S. 6th St. (Hennepin County Government Center South Plaza), Minneapolis, 612-333-1737;
www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Arguably the city’s largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, through Oct. 312 East Lyndale Ave. N. (near International Market Square), Minneapolis, 612-333-1718;
www.mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Minnetonka Farmers Market
Featuring local and organic produce. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jun. 13 through Sept. 26. Market closed on July 4. 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. (Minnetonka Ice Arena B parking lot), Minnetonka, 952-939-8200.
New Hope community Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, locally sourced produce, meats, baked goods, jams, and spices. Open 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays from June 17 through Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Sept. 9 through Oct. 7. 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope, 763-453-0064; www.newhopemarket.org.
Northeast Farmers Market
Features locally grown produce and meat products. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 21. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-387-0527;
www.northeastmarket.org.
Oakdale Farmers Market
Featuring a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, breads, and desserts, with a community booth and live music. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7 through Oct. 4. 1584 Hadley Ave. (Richard Walton Park), Oakdale, 651-747-3860; www.oakdalefun.com.
Prior Lake Farmers Market
Farm-fresh food, meats, baked goods, confections, and handcrafted goods. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 28. 16228 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, 952-447-0263;
www.priorlakefarmersmarket.com.
Richfield Farmers Market
Under the picnic pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park. 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 30; 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 through 28. 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield, 612-861-9362; www.richfieldfarmersmarket.org.
Rosemount Market
Extension of the St. Paul Farmers Market serving Rosemount. 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through Sept. 26. 13885 S. Robert Tr. (Rosemount Community Center), Rosemount, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Roseville Farmers Market
Adjacent to the Church of Corpus Christi. 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, through Oct. 31. 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Shoreview Outdoor
farmers’ market
Live entertainment, fresh produce, and handcrafted artisanal goods. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 12; 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 through Oct. 24. No market July 4. 4600 Victoria St. N., Shoreview, 651-490-4734; www.shoreviewcommunitycenter.com/programs/special-events/farmers-market.
South St. Paul Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 28 through Sept. 27. 1151 Southview Blvd., South St. Paul, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
St. Paul 7th Place Mall Farmers Market
Featuring a wide array of fresh produce. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13 through Oct. 10; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays,
June 15 through Oct. 12. 7th Place Mall,
St. Paul, 651-227-8101;
www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
St. Thomas More Church Farmers Market
Located along beautiful Summit Ave. 1:15 to 5 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 27. 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-227-8101;
www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
St. Paul Downtown Farmers Market
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 18; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19. 290 E. Fifth St., St. Paul,
651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Stevens Square Mini Market
Intimate outdoor market featuring fresh produce and flowers. 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 5 through Oct. 11. 1900 Nicollet Ave. S. (Plymouth Church parking lot),
Minneapolis, 612-750-3779;
www.sscoweb.org/live/farmers-market.
Vadnais Heights Farmers Market
Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21 through Sept. 27. 1155 E. County Rd., Vadnais Heights, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
West Broadway Farmers Market
Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for north Minneaplis. 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, June 9 through Oct. 6. Freedom Square, 2034 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-353-5178; www.northmpls.org/westbroadwaymarket.
West St. Paul Market
Located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 16 through Oct. 27. 1201 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, 651-227-8101;
www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
woodbury farmers market
Featuring fresh, local produce in the YMCA lot. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 11 through Oct. 29. 2175 Radio Dr., Woodbury, 651-227-8101; www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
