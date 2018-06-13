Summer events that let you do good and enjoy damn good food and drinks, too

When you make your plans for a night on the town, consider how your dollars might do double duty: getting you something delicious and supporting a cause. We’ve rounded up a few summertime options that help you put your money where your heart is with your dining and drinking.

Pour It Back for Girls’ Education

Want to support education for young women and girls in Tanzania? Get over to Inbound BrewCo on June 15, and order a beer. (Easy.) One dollar from each pint goes to Secondary Education for Girls’ Advancement, and Ashley Groves, LASKA, and Mariah Mercedes will be on hand with live music.

Beer for Better // Twin Cities Pride

Lakes & Legends Brewing is partnering with Twin Cities Pride this month to celebrate and support the LBGTQIA+ community. Head to the taproom on June 21 to kick off Pride weekend, drink beer, and raise money. While you’re there, enter to win two tickets to the Brandy concert on June 23. All raffle proceeds go to Twin Cities Pride.

Brew for Good

Celebrate homebrewers and support charity with Think Small, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization focused on advancing quality care and education of children in their early years. At this June 23 event, homebrewers will show off their beers (more than 25 in all). You’ll get to sample them, and all proceeds benefit Think Small.

Brews for Brains

On June 26, Bent Brewstillery and the Minnesota Craft Brewer’s Guild are teaming up to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. From 4 to 8 p.m., a dollar from each pint and growler sold will go to the Association. And since 5.7 million Americans alone experience Alzheimer’s, every dollar that goes to research and care really counts.

Brewing a Cure for ALS at Sociable Cider Werks

On June 28, Sociable Cider Werks is hosting a jam-packed event to raise money for ALS Therapy Development Institute (TDI). Two bucks from each pint sold will go to ALS TDI, as will proceeds from their raffle. Alex Tulp will provide the jams and Red River City Kitchen the food. Try the ALS Hot Pepper Challenge, if you can tear yourself away from the yard games.

The Evolution of African Cuisine: Family Reunion

Onyx Culinary Collective is a group of Black chefs and culinarians from around the Twin Cities who have pooled their resources and expertise to offer from-scratch and updated takes on soul food. They’ll continue their series of soul food pop-up dinners on Friday, July 13 with a meal themed around Black family reunions.

Land of 10,000 Books and Beers

You can help get books into the hands of kids across the city of Minneapolis just by going to Able Seedhouse + Brewery on July 24. Well, ok, you have to get a ticket first, but it’s for a great cause, and there will be games and a silent auction filled with experiential items. The event is on July 24, but tickets are on sale now.

Pints for Pups

Sundays throughout the summer, The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar is pairing with different rescue dog organizations to raise money for puppers like huskies, pit bulls, and more. A dollar from each pint sold with go to that week’s organization—and with a dedicated year-round menu for dogs, you better believe The Howe is serious about helping pooches.