Study: Minnesota is super drunk, but not as drunk as neighboring states

That's according to a new study from 24/7 Wall St. that found seven of the 10 drunkest states in the U.S. are located in the Midwest. That includes Minnesota, the 6th drunkest state in the union. Our blotto regional brethren? North Dakota (most drunken), Wisconsin (2nd), Illinois (5th), Iowa (7th), Nebraska (9th), and Michigan (10th).

Interestingly, super-drunk Minnesota ranks as the third healthiest and one of the wealthiest states, the study found, a financial trend that's reflected throughout the drunkest states. In fact, the most-hammered states tend to have higher levels of income, while the driest states, mostly located in the Deep South, have some of the lowest.

Don't let that deliciously enabling tidbit encourage you, however. George Koob, director of the National Institute for Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, acknowledges the correlation to 24/7 Wall St., but reminds us that excessive drinking is still very bad for you. Richer states might be able to drink more because of the high cost of alcohol, theorizes Koob, who's apparently never heard of Hamm's.

But back to Minnesota! Mankato is the drunkest metro area in our state. It's the 10th drunkest place in the whole country according to a previous study, one that also revealed seven of the 10 drunkest U.S. cities belong to -- you guessed it -- Wisconsin.

To arrive at these finding, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps -- a joint venture from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin -- plus info from the U.S. Census Bureau and CDC.

Crack an early weekend beer and drink in the state-by-state rankings:

50. Tennessee

Adults who drink excessively: 11.2 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 28 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 19.9 percent

Drunkest metro location: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

49. West Virginia

Adults who drink excessively: 11.4 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 23.7 percent

Drunkest metro location: Morgantown

48. Utah

Adults who drink excessively: 12.4 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 19.7 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 12.9 percent

Drunkest metro location: Salt Lake City

47. Alabama

Adults who drink excessively: 13 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 29.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 21.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Auburn-Opelika

46. Mississippi

Adults who drink excessively: 13.3 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 23.3 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 22.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula

45. New Mexico

Adults who drink excessively: 13.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32.1 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 20.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Santa Fe

44. Oklahoma

Adults who drink excessively: 13.9 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 29.9 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 20.9 percent

Drunkest metro location: Lawton

43. North Carolina

Adults who drink excessively: 14.9 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32.3percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 18.5percent

Drunkest metro location: Jacksonville

42. Arkansas

Adults who drink excessively: 15.3 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 28.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 22.7 percent

Drunkest metro location: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

41. Idaho

Adults who drink excessively: 15.4 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.1 percent

Drunkest metro location: Coeur d’Alene

40. Maryland

Adults who drink excessively: 15.5 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32.8 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 13.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: California-Lexington Park

39. Nevada

Adults who drink excessively: 15.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32.8 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 17.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Reno

38. Arizona

Adults who drink excessively: 16 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 27.6 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 18.5 percent

Drunkest metro location: Flagstaff

37. Kentucky

Adults who drink excessively: 16.3 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 28.5 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 20.9 percent

Drunkest metro location: Louisville/Jefferson County

36. South Carolina

Adults who drink excessively: 16.6 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 37.8 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 17 percent

Drunkest metro location: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

35. Delaware

Adults who drink excessively: 16.6 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 37.9 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 16.7 percent

Drunkest metro location: Dover

34. Indiana

Adults who drink excessively: 16.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 23.6 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 18 percent

Drunkest metro location: Bloomington

33. Georgia

Adults who drink excessively: 16.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 23.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 17.5 percent

Drunkest metro location: Athens-Clarke County

32. Kansas

Adults who drink excessively: 16.9 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 27.3 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 15.1 percent

Drunkest metro location: Lawrence

31. Texas

Adults who drink excessively: 17.3 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 29.9 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 19.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: Austin-Round Rock

30. Virginia

Adults who drink excessively: 17.4 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 30.5 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.6 percent

Drunkest metro location: Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford

29. Florida

Adults who drink excessively: 17.4 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 28.2 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 17.1 percent

Drunkest metro location: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

28. Wyoming

Adults who drink excessively: 17.5 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 35.3 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.4 percent

Drunkest metro location: Casper

27. New Jersey

Adults who drink excessively: 17.6 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 24.3 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 15.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Ocean City

26. Missouri

Adults who drink excessively: 17.7 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 31.7 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 16.6 percent

Drunkest metro location: Columbia

25. South Dakota

Adults who drink excessively: 17.7 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 35.2 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 12.8 percent

Drunkest metro location: Sioux Falls

24. Washington

Adults who drink excessively: 17.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 35 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

23. Rhode Island

Adults who drink excessively: 17.9 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 40.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 15.8 percent

Drunkest metro location: Providence-Warwick

22. California

Adults who drink excessively: 18 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 29 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 17.8 percent

Drunkest metro location: Chico

21. Pennsylvania

Adults who drink excessively: 18.1 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 15.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: State College

20. New York

Adults who drink excessively: 18.2 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 23 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 16.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Watertown-Fort Drum

19. New Hampshire

Adults who drink excessively: 18.4 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 31.2 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 11.5 percent

Drunkest metro location: Manchester-Nashua

18. Connecticut

Adults who drink excessively: 18.6 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 33.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

17. Louisiana

Adults who drink excessively: 18.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32.6 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 21 percent

Drunkest metro location: Houma-Thibodaux

16. Oregon

Adults who drink excessively: 18.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 32.8 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 18.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

15. Colorado

Adults who drink excessively: 19.1 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 34.7 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 13.7 percent

Drunkest metro location: Fort Collins

14. Ohio

Adults who drink excessively: 19.2 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 34.3 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 15.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: Columbus

13. Massachusetts

Adults who drink excessively: 19.5 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 27.8 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Barnstable Town

12. Vermont

Adults who drink excessively: 19.6 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 33.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 11.4 percent

Drunkest metro location: Burlington-South Burlington

11. Maine

Adults who drink excessively: 19.6 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 39.8 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.9 percent

Drunkest metro location: Portland-South Portland

10. Michigan

Adults who drink excessively: 20 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 29.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 16.8 percent

Drunkest metro location: Lansing-East Lansing

9. Nebraska

Adults who drink excessively: 20.4 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 35.6 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 13.4 percent

Drunkest metro location: Lincoln

8. Hawaii

Adults who drink excessively: 20.5 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 38 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 13.1 percent

Drunkest metro location: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

7. Iowa

Adults who drink excessively: 21 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 25.4 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 12.3 percent

Drunkest metro location: Iowa City

6. Minnesota

Adults who drink excessively: 21.1 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 30.9 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 11.9 percent

Drunkest metro location: Mankato-North Mankato

5. Illinois

Adults who drink excessively: 21.2 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 34.2 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 15.6 percent

Drunkest metro location: Bloomington

4. Montana

Adults who drink excessively: 21.8 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 46.3 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.2 percent

Drunkest metro location: Missoula

3. Alaska

Adults who drink excessively: 22.1 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 33.8 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 13.7 percent

Drunkest metro location: Fairbanks

2. Wisconsin

Adults who drink excessively: 24.5 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 36.9 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 14.0 percent

Drunkest metro location: Green Bay

1. North Dakota

Adults who drink excessively: 24.7 percent

Driving deaths related to alcohol: 46.7 percent

Adults in fair or poor health: 13.4 percent

Drunkest metro location: Fargo