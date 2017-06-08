StormKing Barbecue from Black Sheep Pizza plus more restaurant openings and closings
Yet more barbecue has arrived on Eat Street, adding to the 2016/2017 Twin Cities Barbecue explosion.
This time, the smoked meats come from the same people who bring you excellent Black Sheep Pizza.
StormKing Barbecue is just around the corner from the Nicollet Avenue Black Sheep, and true to good ‘cue form, the place is a ragtag hole-in-the-wall with plenty of exposed plywood.
A few menu items we spotted include Angus brisket, burnt ends, and beef ribs; Amish chicken; housemade spicy sausage; a smattering of basic sides; and even pies and highball cocktails.
There’s a small seating area, but the counter-service space seems mostly poised for take-out business. Now open for dinner only 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
16 1/2 W. 26th St., Minneapolis
612-353-5525
stormkingbarbecue.com
A new room for Fogo de Chao
After 20 years in business, the enormous downtown Minneapolis Brazilian meat emporium Fogo de Chao has undergone an enormous (and much needed) renovation.
Updates to the space include new features and fixtures, the removal of heavy window treatments allowing for more natural light, a new marble bar, and a new lounge and wine cellar.
Alongside the design updates, Fogo says they’re updating the menu to include all-new Brazilian-inspired cocktails, South American wines, and more nods to Brazilian flavors.
Other additions: Lunch options starting at $15, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays for $39.95, including the full Churrasco experience, and an array of Brazilian-inspired breakfast items like Pão de Queijo egg bake. Not a meat eater? Watch for more seafood options at dinner including mango Chilean sea bass.
645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
612-338-1344
fogodechao.com
More restaurants for Wayzata
NineTwentyFive, the newest addition to the burgeoning Wayzata restaurant scene is set to open soon. The restaurant will be housed in the also new Hotel Landing, with 92 guest rooms and 31 condominiums. The chef is Ryan Lund, formerly of Lucia’s, but few menu sneak peeks have been offered aside from the above gorgeous fried walleye sandwich. We do know that there will be a “Tasting Room, providing an exclusive ‘escorted’ dining experience complemented by the finest wines from around the world.”
Opens soon.
925 Lake St E., Wayzata
thehotellanding.com/dining-en.html
Grey Duck Tavern
Also watch for Grey Duck Tavern in the coming few weeks, with chef Donald Gonzales heading up the kitchen. He’s promising comfort food from around the world that’s legit enough for natives to eat, but is still full-on Minnesota (hence the nod to Minnesota culture in the tavern’s name).
Opens soon.
345 Wabasha St., St. Paul
grayduckstpaul.com
Smoothies for St. Louis Park
National chain Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening a second Minnesota location in St. Louis Park (the first is in Eagan).
The menu is built on, you guessed it, smoothies. “Classic smoothies, superfood smoothies, supercharged smoothies, and indulgent smoothies.” But you can grab solid food there as well, in the form of wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads.
Opens June 17.
8140 Highway 7, St. Louis Park
tropicalsmoothiecafe.com
A bunch of Hmong Pop Ups in Loring Park
Union Kitchen is the next-generation Hmong cooking concept by Yia Vang. Though he doesn’t have a storefront yet, he’s been popping up at Cook St. Paul and other venues around town, and now he’s gearing up for — count ‘em — five summer dates at The Bird, the new daytime-only restaurant by Kim Bartmann (once Third Bird and then briefly Bearcat Bar).
The Union pop-up dates are on the following upcoming Fridays, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and best of all, reservations or tickets are not required: June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28, and August 4. Check out the menu for the first date below:
Popcorn chicken heart
Purple sticky rice with Hmong Sausage
Caramel Chicken
Vegan Smoked Mushroom Rice Bowl
Laotian Fried Chicken with Vinegar Peanuts
1612 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis
612-767-9495
thebirdmpls.rocks
unionkitchenmn.com
A farewell toast to Toast
Toast Wine bar, a great little spot that occupied the North Loop before the North Loop was a thing, has closed after 11 years.
415 N. First St, Minneapolis
