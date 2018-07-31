The newbies range from wacky (Lakefront Brewery's Funnel Cake Cream Ale) to fancy (Eastlake Craft Brewery's Kirby Pucker #34, fermented with lactobacillus) to created by former Twins closer Glen Perkins (Surly's Kloser IPA). All the descriptions below come courtesy of the fair's PR team and/or the drinkmakers -- consider that before you start slamming Carmel Corn Ales.

Returning champions include Dill Pickle Ale, the Beer Malt, Frozen Grain Belt Sangria Lager, and Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble Wine.

Click here to see the new 2018 State Fair food items, which were revealed back in June. Just don't ask us what drink to pair with 'Za-Waffle Sticks.

The fair kicks off August 23 and runs through September 3.

Brewzo Lager

Inspired by Greek ouzo, this pilsner is infused with a touch of licorice and served with a sugar-spiced rim. Herbal ouzo flavors mingle with floral hops and a crisp malt flavor for a refreshing brew. 5.4% ABV. 40 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Lake Monster Brewing.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Cake’d Up Celebration Beer

This deep-fried cake-flavored beer is a lightly hopped ale featuring a distinct vanilla aroma with a sweet cake-like finish. 5.0% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street

Caramel Corn Cream Ale

A generous amount of corn in the brewing process gives this beer a pleasant caramel flavor. Fermenting at a uniquely higher temperature also gives way to a harmony between the hops and light and toasty caramel malts. 5.4% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co.

At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

Frontier Summer IPA

A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this full-bodied crisp and hoppy IPA is not overly bitter but light and approachable. 5.5% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Funnel Cake Cream Ale

Reminiscent of a State Fair classic, this lightly hopped cream ale is bright and refreshing with a sweet finish. Flavors give the beer a taste of gooey dough with a crispy crust, apple pie filling and a dusting of powdered sugar. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Milwaukee, Wis., by Lakefront Brewery.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Gaelic Dark & Stormy

This deep golden ale is brewed with bright, citrusy lime and spicy ginger. It's refreshing and finished with a lime wedge garnish. 5.0% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Helles Ya, You Betcha

This light, refreshing Helles-style lager offers flavors of tangerine and fresh blood orange for a clean mouthfeel and a hint of sourdough crust. 4.2% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage.

At Shanghaied Henri’s and the Summit Booth, located at the International Bazaar

Horse Apple Ale

Brewed with pressed apple cider, this beer is the perfect kick-off to crisp Minnesota fall weather. 5.7% ABV. 8 IBUs. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Company.

At Aldo’s, Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

It Takes 2 to Tango and 3 to Mango

This beer is a traditionally brewed, mixed culture Berliner Weisse aged for one year in 80-year-old cypress wood lagering tanks and then aged an additional three months on mangos. It has a bright, fruity flavor of ripe mangos on top of a refreshingly tart and dry lemony acidity. 5.5% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., at Starkeller Brewing.

At the Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Juicy LuLuLucy

This hazy, northeastern-style IPA provides a fresh, juicy orange and grapefruit-like hop flavor. 6.7% ABV. 40 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Key Lime Pie

A refreshing squeeze of key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with sugar. 4.5% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Kirby Pucker #34

This second in a series of State Fair exclusives undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. It's brewed with a classic Minnesota combination of strawberries and rhubarb. 4.0% ABV. 3 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

The Kloser IPA

Former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins teamed up with Surly to brew this hop-heavy, citrusy IPA based off of one of his homebrew recipes. 5.0% ABV. 64 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

LimeLight

The crisp and refreshing LimeLight has a slight agave sweetness, partnered with a citrusy punch of lime and a hint of sea salt to create a balanced, drinkable brew. 5.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Margarita-Style Kettle Sour Ale

Reminiscent of a classic margarita, this ale is a blend of soured and clean beer brewed with lime zest and salt aged in tequila-soaked barrel stoves. 5.0% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by 612Brew.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Mobster Mule Bubble Trouble

This twist on a classic cocktail uses sparkling Edelweiss wine, ginger beer and sweet lime to create a perfectly refreshing drink. 10% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Orange Cream Ale

Deep gold in color with a soft malty aroma, this ale is infused with flavors of bright citrus orange and finished with a slightly sweet and creamy texture. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Passion Fruit Pils

Bent Paddle's Venture Pils is infused with passion fruit for a tart and tropical experience. 5.0% ABV. 38 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Raspberry Champow

Bent Brewstillery teamed up with 2017 Minnesota State Fair Homebrew Gold-Medal Winner Mike Spores to create this white ale with red raspberries and champagne-varietal grapes. The super fruity ale is crisp, tart and refreshing. 5.0% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

The Shandlot Pink Lemon Shandy

This pink, lemony concoction is a classic summery brew infused with strawberries and hibiscus. 4.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Slipstream Black Currant Apple

Freshly pressed Midwestern apples fermented to a light bubbly effervescence then sweetened with floral and black currant berries for a flavor that is clean, crisp and fruity. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Sociable Mimosa or Bellini

Orange juice puree is mixed with Sociable Cider Werks Freewheeler to make a refreshing mimosa or bellini. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Spumoni Tsunami

Inspired by the famous Italian ice cream, this lager is infused with strawberries and vanilla. It's finished off with a pistachio garnish. 4.8% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

St. Apple Malted Cider

This malted cider is brewed with apple and pie spices from Minneapple Pie for a sweet and tasty end-of-summer treat. 4.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

St. Pat's Green Ale

Think green beer is only for St. Patrick's Day? Think again. This green light-bodied ale has a slightly fruity and floral aroma with a creamy, crisp finish. 4.6% ABV. 22 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Strawberry Mint Fro-Lé

This summer sipper features frozen strawberry lemonade with a hint of fresh mint. 5.0% ABV. Made by The Blue Barn.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Uffda Ale

This easy-drinking ale’s crisp and slightly tart flavors harmonize with honey aromas to make it the ultimate Norwegian-inspired session beer. It's brewed with locally malted Rahr pilsner and wheat malts, a dash of honey malt, German Hallertau Magnum hops, Minnesota’s own Norsland Lefse, and Scandinavian lingonberries. Each is garnished with fresh lingonberries and a crispy lefse chip. 4.7% ABV. 21 IBUs. Brewed in St. Cloud, Minn., by Beaver Island Brewing Co.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods