St. Paul's Tapestry just started serving dim sum 7 days a week

The elaborate Chinese brunch finds chefs presenting an array of bite-sized rolls, buns, and bao -- some steamed, some fried -- for a delicious and genuinely beautiful dining experience. (See above.)

It's also quite a complex kitchen undertaking (see above), which is why you won't find a ton of dim sum in the Twin Cities. Jun in Minneapolis started serving it seven days a week just last year, otherwise, it's pretty much a weekend-only affair offered by just a few places.

But lo, here comes Tapestry, ready to bring your dumpling dreams to life. As of February 10, the semi-new St. Paul Asian fusion eatery (it opened in December) is serving dim sum twice daily, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Steamed beef balls! Salt and pepper squid! Shrimp dumplings! Mongolian beef! Literally dozens of dishes, all priced between $3.95 and $6.95!

Check out the dim sum offerings in full here or below, and when your rumbling stomach drowns out your ability to focus on anything else, visit Tapestry at 394 University Ave. W., St. Paul.