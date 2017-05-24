St. Paul's Summit Brewing Co. pulls distribution from 6 states

The St. Paul-based brewer announced this week that it will no longer distribute beer to six states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, and Michigan. In 2014, Summit was available in 17 states, but that number later dropped to 11, and now to just five: Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Summit says the geographic retraction is due to recent industry changes that make getting product to retailers "increasingly difficult."

"In order to strengthen our core and meet demand in our home market, we’ve made the difficult decision to cease distribution to six states," continues a statement on the company's website. "To our friends, fans, and colleagues in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, and Michigan, we are sorry to leave your area and look forward to returning in the future."

Summit PR rep Brendan Kennealy declined to offer additional info.

Launched in 1986 by CEO Mark Stutrud, Summit has grown to become the 35th best-selling brewery in the U.S., according to the Brewers Association trade group. It's the 26th best-selling craft brewer in the country, and the second best-selling one based in Minnesota behind New Ulm's August Schell Brewing Co. (24th craft, 33rd overall).

In 2016, Summit bottled up $30 million in revenue by selling 129,000 barrels of beer. More than 100 employees brew the company's seven core beers, plus seasonals and other special releases.

You might be asking yourself: Is a craft-beer bubble afoot? Not according to our comprehensive exploration of that exact question from last year.