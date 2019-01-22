St. Paul's Keg & Case voted America's best new food hall

"Food halls are one of the biggest trends on the culinary landscape, with an estimated 180 across the U.S.," USA Today recently wrote. That sentence opened their new list of the finest food halls in the country—on which one of our own, the food-and-drink wonderland that is St. Paul's Keg & Case, took home the No. 1 spot.

The 33,000-square-foot hall topped a reader-voted list of 20 nominees selected by USA Today, followed by Legacy Food Hall in Plano, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina's Morgan Street Food Hall & Market.

"Situated on the grounds of the historic Schmidt Brewery, this new St. Paul food hall combines chef-driven restaurants with craft beer and a curated market of regional products," USA Today boasts. "There are more than two dozen vendors on site, serving everything from coffee and sweets to smoked meats, Jamaican chicken, pizza and barbecue."

Not bad for a place that only opened last September. And somehow they... don't even get into the massive tower of fungi?

Check out USA Today's full list of the top 10 food halls in the country below.

1. Keg and Case West 7th Market - St. Paul

2. Legacy Food Hall - Plano, Texas

3. Morgan Street Food Hall & Market - Raleigh, N.C.

4. Finn Hall - Houston

5. La Centrale - Miami

6. Riverside Food Lab - Riverside, Calif.

7. Little Italy Food Hall - San Diego

8. Auction House Market - New Orleans

9. Revolutsia - Wichita

10. Pythian Market - New Orleans