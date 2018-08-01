Chef Wyatt Evans announced the shutter on Facebook Tuesday.

"I had a dream of opening a restaurant that put hospitality first by celebrating the genuine connections between people, food and the overall guest experience," he wrote. "I truly feel that we accomplished that here. I felt very proud of every note of laughter, every tasty bite of food and every connection we were able to make with our wonderful, wonderful guests."

When we spoke with the chef last year, praising his elevated bar snacks and rustic, rugged veggies, he noted his efforts to "put something of the past, present, and future on every plate."

“This is why ‘Heirloom,’" he said then. "What is an heirloom tomato, anyway? It’s that someone thought enough about it to save the seed and pass it down to their children and grandchildren. I’m hoping I can create something for children and future generations here.”

Alas, it wasn't in the cards. "This neighborhood has been my second home for the past two and half years, and we have shared some great times, I only wish it could continue," Evans wrote Tuesday.

You can read his farewell in full below.