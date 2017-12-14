St. Paul's Bottle Rocket has closed, but there's a chance it could spark up again

The Blue Plate Restaurant Co. concept has had a lifespan befitting its name, flaming out after 10 brief months on St. Clair Avenue in St. Paul.

BR passively announced the shutter on Facebook, quietly changing its status to "permanently closed." A statement on the Bottle Rocket website offers a bit more detail -- apparently, "we have determined that Bottle Rocket is best suited for a fast casual concept."

In terms of a closure, it's kind of a best-case scenario -- Blue Plate Co. has openings at its other eateries and will place Bottle Rocket employees in positions at places like Groveland Tap, Mercury, Longfellow Room, and Highland Grill. And the restaurant itself could be back sometime soon.

"We are actively looking for a space and footprint that will better align with our soon-to-be-built fast casual space, with our partner HMSHost, at MSP airport," the statement says.