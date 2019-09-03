St. Paul’s Blackstack Brewing may be your new favorite… coffee shop?
With industrial environs warmed by an eclectic array of seating, towering plants, a wall of board games and floor-to-ceiling windows, St. Paul's Blackstack Brewing was knee-deep in coffee shop territory well before they quietly started opening early to serving coffee to bleary-eyed patrons. The espresso machine’s arrival merely sealed the deal.
As of the third week of August, the brewery began pulling double-duty as a full-on coffee shop seven days a week. Now they’re open starting at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at 9 a.m. on weekends. They’re serving a full-on coffee menu with beans from True Stone Coffee Roasters. On a recent afternoon flaky treats from Patisserie 46 packed a bakery case, while heartier fare from Nelson’s Cheese & Deli was also available.
Lest this be lost on you, dear reader, once a more “polite” hour rolls around, this means it’s possible to get a bunch of work done while double-fisting cappuccinos and Robo Calls (Blackstack’s blueberry and pink guava Berliner). As of yet, it’s also quieter and more relaxed than any other coffeeshop in the Cities, which eliminates damn near everything there is to hate about working from coffeeshops.
In short: Great job, Blackstack! Before you got us gently beer-buzzed in a way that made us never want to leave… but now we might never need to.
Blackstack Brewing
755 Prior Ave. N, St. Paul
(612) 369-2932
Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m.-midnight; Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.