St. Paul’s Blackstack Brewing may be your new favorite… coffee shop?

As of the third week of August, the brewery began pulling double-duty as a full-on coffee shop seven days a week. Now they’re open starting at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at 9 a.m. on weekends. They’re serving a full-on coffee menu with beans from True Stone Coffee Roasters. On a recent afternoon flaky treats from Patisserie 46 packed a bakery case, while heartier fare from Nelson’s Cheese & Deli was also available.

Redefining "business casual" Sarah Brumble

Lest this be lost on you, dear reader, once a more “polite” hour rolls around, this means it’s possible to get a bunch of work done while double-fisting cappuccinos and Robo Calls (Blackstack’s blueberry and pink guava Berliner). As of yet, it’s also quieter and more relaxed than any other coffeeshop in the Cities, which eliminates damn near everything there is to hate about working from coffeeshops.

In short: Great job, Blackstack! Before you got us gently beer-buzzed in a way that made us never want to leave… but now we might never need to.

Blackstack Brewing

755 Prior Ave. N, St. Paul

(612) 369-2932

Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m.-midnight; Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.