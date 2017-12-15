St. Paul! Your Kyatchi opens today!

You'd just said a tough goodbye to Tanpopo's much-beloved noodles when the promise of salvation arrived via a Facebook announcement: Kyatchi would open another location across the river.

But that was in June. Early June, even. According to that Facebook post, Kyatchi St. Paul was meant to open in late summer -- and you were different people then. Warmer. Less desperate for those satisfying skewers and hearty noodle bowls. Willing to wait a little for the comfort of kara-age. And so, you waited.

Finally, blessedly, your patience is being rewarded. Kyatchi opens in Lowertown today at 4 p.m.

Kyatchi St. Paul is open Sundays through Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 'til midnight. Happy Hour is daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yep. Go ahead and cancel whatever dinner plans you had.

Kyatchi

308 E. Prince St. St. Paul; kyatchi.com