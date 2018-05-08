Spoon and Stable's Gavin Kaysen snags a 2018 James Beard Award

At last month's media portion of the 2018 "Oscars of Food," The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen (University of Minnesota Press), co-authored by chef Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley, took home top honors for American book.

At Monday night's ceremony in Chicago, another local got the W: Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable and Wayzata's Bellecour, who's this year's Best Chef: Midwest honoree. He had been named a finalist alongside two other Minnesotans—Steven Brown (Tilia) and Ann Kim (Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza)—and a pair of Milwaukee chefs.

Elsewhere among the finalists was Bellecour and Spoon and Stable pastry chef Diane Yang.

This is Kaysen's second JBA victory, coming exactly a decade after his first, according to Eater Twin Cities. As the Strib's Rick Nelson notes, he's the fifth Minnesotan to win the category since the awards kicked off in 1991. Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Octo Fishbar) won in '09, followed by Alex Roberts of Restaurant Alma in 2010, 112 Eatery's Isaac Becker in 2011, and, after a five-year draught, Paul Berglund (Bachelor Farmer, now at Ann Kim's Vestalia Hospitality) in 2016.

And, while it may not be the Oscars of Food (compared to the highly prestigious JBA's, they're maybe more like the... Golden Globes? The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards?) Spoon and Stable and Bellecour were winners in City Pages' 2018 Best of the Twin Cities issue. S&S was our pick for Best Fine Dining, and we recognized Bellecour as the Best Restaurant in the 'Burbs.