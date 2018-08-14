In April, the magazine not only honored Jamie Malone's Grand Cafe as one of the 10 best restaurants of 2018, but went so far as to plop the chef's signature chicken liver mousse Paris-Brest on its cover. Most recently, it's Gavin Kaysen's Spoon and Stable taking home accolades—this time, as one of the 40 most important restaurants of the past 40 years.

Forty years! And Spoon and Stable missed the first 36 of those!

In restaurant years, 40 years is... at least 150. You know how many restaurants make it to age three? Let alone 10? But Kaysen's fine-dining gem has quickly asserted itself as one of the nation's defining eateries.

"Named a Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year in 2015, Gavin Kaysen's fantastic restaurant stands for the best of Minneapolis (and Midwestern) dining, ushering a new era for the city, now a vibrant food destination," the mag's staff writes. "The James Beard Award-winning [chef], who spent eight years as Chef de Cuisine at Café Boulud, cooks modern American food that is emotional, fun, and precise, and we can't wait to experience the next generation of chefs who come up under his influence."

Food & Wine's size- and style-spanning list runs the gamut of U.S. eats, highlighting everything from the three-Michelin-starred Alinea in Chicago to Shake Shack. Momofuku Noodle Bar—David Chang's trendsetting NYC ramen shop—is on there; so is Wolfgang Puck's Spago.

It's just another in a long line of acclaim for chef-owner Gavin Kaysen and Spoon and Stable. Kaysen is the James Beard Award Foundation's 2018 Best Chef: Midwest winner, and—equally prestigious—S&S was awarded a Best Fine Dining nod by a certain local alt-weekly earlier this year.

Spoon and Stable

211 N. First St., Minneapolis

612-224-9850; spoonandstable.com