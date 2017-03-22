Spirits meet smørrebrød: Norseman Distillery rolls out first-ever food program
Any respectable drinker knows you don't hit the hard stuff without a solid base of food. That strategy just got a lot tastier at Norseman Distillery in northeast Minneapolis.
The craft spirits purveyor recently rolled out its first-ever food program, and it sounds like Nordic-inspired delight.
Here's what's available now, chef Jackie Von tells City Pages:
- Beet-pickled deviled eggs with whiskey capers and dill
- Red snapper ceviche
- Fried blue cheese- and vermouth-stuffed olives
- Mini churros with rotating dipping sauce
- Smørbrød featuring a golden beet and sheep's milk spread and pickled herring
- Cheese plate with rotating local cheeses
- Beet hummus plate
Von expects the full menu to arrive in April. Highlights will include whole roasted whitefish, spring pea tartare, and mussels with yellow chartreuse.
Your whiskey-swillin' pals at City Pages named Norseman the Best Distillery of 2014.
