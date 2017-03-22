The craft spirits purveyor recently rolled out its first-ever food program, and it sounds like Nordic-inspired delight.

Here's what's available now, chef Jackie Von tells City Pages:

Beet-pickled deviled eggs with whiskey capers and dill

Red snapper ceviche

Fried blue cheese- and vermouth-stuffed olives

Mini churros with rotating dipping sauce

Smørbrød featuring a golden beet and sheep's milk spread and pickled herring

Cheese plate with rotating local cheeses

Beet hummus plate

Von expects the full menu to arrive in April. Highlights will include whole roasted whitefish, spring pea tartare, and mussels with yellow chartreuse.

Your whiskey-swillin' pals at City Pages named Norseman the Best Distillery of 2014.