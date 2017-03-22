City Pages

Spirits meet smørrebrød: Norseman Distillery rolls out first-ever food program

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 by Jay Boller in Food & Drink
Imagine plates of food next to that duck. That's the current reality at Norseman Distillery. Renée Jones Schneider

Any respectable drinker knows you don't hit the hard stuff without a solid base of food. That strategy just got a lot tastier at Norseman Distillery in northeast Minneapolis. 

The craft spirits purveyor recently rolled out its first-ever food program, and it sounds like Nordic-inspired delight. 

Here's what's available now, chef Jackie Von tells City Pages: 

  • Beet-pickled deviled eggs with whiskey capers and dill
  • Red snapper ceviche
  • Fried blue cheese- and vermouth-stuffed olives
  • Mini churros with rotating dipping sauce
  • Smørbrød featuring a golden beet and sheep's milk spread and pickled herring
  • Cheese plate with rotating local cheeses
  • Beet hummus plate

Von expects the full menu to arrive in April. Highlights will include whole roasted whitefish, spring pea tartare, and mussels with yellow chartreuse. 

Your whiskey-swillin' pals at City Pages named Norseman the Best Distillery of 2014

