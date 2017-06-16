South Minneapolis losing Cafe Maude, getting new Kim Bartmann restaurant

Now the good news: Restaurateur Kim Bartmann announced she'll add the space at 5411 Penn Ave. S. to her considerable restaurant empire, which currently includes Bryant-Lake Bowl, Kyatchi, Pat’s Tap, Red Stag Supperclub, Bread & Pickle, and more.

Bartmann and chef Asher Miller (Andrew Zimmern's Canteen, Wolfgang Puck’s 20.21) plan to "respect the space’s French heritage while adding California influences and taking advantage of the existing wood-fire grill," according to Thursday's press release. They're hoping to open this fall.

This is not Bartmann's first takeover of a Cafe Maude location. In 2013, the short-lived Maude outpost near Loring Park became Bartmann's Third Bird (she'd go on to re-brand it as Bearcat and, now, The Bird).

No word on what they'll name the soon-to-be-former Cafe Maude, but the bisto will be missed. The deep south of Minneapolis is not known for cocktails and live music, two areas where Maude shines. Wood-fired meats and gourmet mac 'n' cheese helped the self-dubbed "home of civilized leisure" live up to its motto.