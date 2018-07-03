Some of Minneapolis' favorite doughnuts are headed for St. Paul

The Strib has the scoop: Bogart's landed a space at Keg & Case, the in-the-works food hall headed for the old Schmidt Brewery. The spot is tiny—a 10-foot-by-10-foot stall—but baker and co-owner Anne Rucker tells the paper that's actually kind of perfect: “This feels like a smart and easy way to dip into the St. Paul scene, and see if people like us over there.”

(Which, c'mon.)

This'll be the third location for Bogart's, which opened a line-out-the-door-every-damn-day shop in south Minneapolis in 2014 before expanding downtown the following year.

As for the doughnuts? Expect all the hits from both Minneapolis locations, including brown butter icing-glazed and vanilla-bean buttercream—for the record, that's the one we called "ambrosia." But Rucker says the market location has another benefit, in that they'll be embedded among so many other local, small-batch artisans who could supply ingredients for St. Paul-only specials.

Keg & Case hasn't yet declared an opening date more specific than "late summer," but the bulk of the tenants were announced last month. Some (Rose Street Patisserie, Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, Five Watt Coffee) will, like Bogart's, be expanding existing mini-empires; others (Clutch Brewing Co. and Bloom, a new concept from the Revival team) are making their Twin Cities debut.

Keg & Case Market

928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul