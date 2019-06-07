Snuffy's St. Paul Malt Shop to close after 36 years

Snuffy's VP of marketing Dana Bach tells the Pioneer Press that the decision to close has left him with "a heavy heart," but it was just getting too tough to keep the business running. He cites recent rent and property tax hikes and issues with ADA compliancy in explaining the closure.

The good news is that the malt shop's other locations in Edina, Minnetonka, and Bloomington will stay open. The stands at CHS Field and Xcel Energy Center are also going to stay in business, so you won't have to sit through a Saints game without an ice-cold sugary drink.

It might not even be the end end for a standalone Snuffy's in St. Paul.

“We hope a new opportunity in the Mac-Grove(land) and Highland area opens up for us because the Snuffy’s brand is alive and well, and we would love to continue to serve the loyal Highland community in the future,” Bach told the PiPress.

Last day for a burger and a malt at this Snuffy's, though? That's July 25.