Snuffy's Malt Shop owner Mike Mueller has died

Mike Mueller was the owner of Snuffy's Malt Shops, and his spouse, Shirley, says he probably got into the restaurant business so he could talk to people all day long. The restaurateur was also an accomplished athlete who could have had a career in sports, and he once sparred with Muhammad Ali, reports the Star Tribune in an obituary.

Snuffy's Malt Shop has four Twin Cities locations. Mueller was also responsible for opening the Gold Mine in Minnetonka (now the Gold Nugget).

Mueller was 79.

