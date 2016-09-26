City Pages

Snuffy's Malt Shop owner Mike Mueller has died

Monday, September 26, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Mike Mueller brought smiles to many kid's faces with his Snuffy's Malt Shops. Photo courtesy of Snuffy's Malt Shop Facebook Page

The guy responsible for many a Minnesota kid's sweet childhood memories died September 12 of heart failure.

Mike Mueller was the owner of Snuffy's Malt Shops, and his spouse, Shirley, says he probably got into the restaurant business so he could talk to people all day long. The restaurateur was also an accomplished athlete who could have had a career in sports, and he once sparred with Muhammad Ali, reports the Star Tribune in an obituary.

Snuffy's Malt Shop has four Twin Cities locations. Mueller was also responsible for opening the Gold Mine in Minnetonka (now the Gold Nugget). 

Mueller was 79. 

Snuffy's Malt Shop
four locations
snuffysmaltshops.com

 

Comments

