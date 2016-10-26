Sneak peek: Target Center's new chef-driven concessions are globally inspired

Naturally, sports stadiums have taken note. In conjunction with its opening, U.S. Bank Stadium rolled out a laundry list of chefs, big guys as well as little guys, who will be feeding the football-loving masses.

Target Center has also jumped on the bandwagon, and hired longtime local Moroccan chef David Fhima (he currently owns Faces in St. Paul) to head up its culinary program.

Target Center brass say they've taken note of the global nature of basketball. It’s not just an American sport. NBA players represent 41 different nations and games are broadcast to 217 countries and territories worldwide.

The food program should reflect that diversity, and Fhima promises to mix up his cooking perspectives accordingly. The first game will have premium ticket holders dining on the likes of imported olives, jamon wrapped power greens and figs, bacon-wrapped scallops, and a giant paella, among many other things.

Guest chefs from across the Twin Cities will fill out other game slots, bringing their own perspectives to the table.

Most of the new dining will take place in the private (yet communal!) Chairman's Club until next year. Mecca Bos

But don't get too excited just yet. Unless you have a cool 55 grand or so burning a hole in your pocket, you probably won’t get a chance to partake of these creations until next season.

The first phase of culinary changes takes place this season in the premium level of the stadium, where "theatre boxes," a private pub area for season ticket holders, and private suites will host Fhima’s global-style cuisine.

Don't fret: The dishes teased today will eventually trickle down to the concessions area. Eventually Wolves fans will be eating that same paella along with Fhima's own signature Moroccan tagines, or even bouillabaise.

And of course there will still be hot dogs, but Fhima says those hot dogs will be made with the same attention to detail they use to prepare their filet mignon. The bread will be whole grain and corn-syrup free, the mustard will be real, and the dogs will be juicy.

He dropped the name of chef Vincent Francoual (formerly of Vincent a Restaurant and currently culinary director for Cara Irish Pubs) and said his famous short rib burger is a good example of more premium food that could be made available to concessions (though that item has not been formally confirmed, and nor has Francoual).

All of the important of-the-moment food buzzwords were also in effect: "sustainable, grass-fed, organic, local-wherever-possible."



As far as as the all-important price points, Fhima says the stadium will be “sticking with a similar price point,” for concessions, though he added, better food is “more of a challenge and we’ll have to spend more on labor.” Read: Price points will probably go higher, at least for premium dishes.

In addition to the culinary changes, the premium level has been completely remodeled, with the “theatre boxes” going for $55,000 to $75,000 for up to six individuals for the season (food and drink are included in the price).

There are also Chairman’s Suites, private suites with balconies and access to the Chairman’s Club, for better hobnobbing with other rich folk, plus a bar and dining experience where Fhima will be whipping up that paella.

Interestingly, those Chariman's Suites have been modeled after a luxury kitchen, rather than a luxury living room, because hey -- where does everyone hang out at a great party, anyway? Center island by Cambria, naturally.

There is also a 300-seat club that’s been modeled after a “North Loop pub,” and is aimed at a slightly younger sports fan. It too is reserved for season ticket holders, but a limited number of tickets will be reserved for purchase on a single-game basis.



In short, if you want access to all the chef-driven goodness, bust into that piggy bank, or sit tight until next year.

targetcenter.com

