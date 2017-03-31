The popular coffee shop in Minneapolis' Northrop neighborhood faced a conundrum earlier this month when its new landlord informed them she would be terminating the shop's month-to-month lease. Triplets Judy, Maggie, and Katie Morris, owners of the shop for the last 20 years, countered that the agreement ran year-to-year, up for renewal or termination come December 31, 2017.

Fight to stay or make plans to set up shop somewhere else?

Sisters' Sludge picked the latter.

Judy Morris tells City Pages they plan on relocating to a new space at 38th St. and 23rd Ave. S. in the Standish neighborhood this summer. She expects the lease to be signed today. The location is about a mile from the current spot at 46th St. and Bloomington Ave.

"We should be moving out by the end of June or early July," she says.

The new site for Sisters' Sludge is an upgrade in many ways: Parking is abundant and it's foot traffic-friendly to the immediate neighborhood. The 2,300 square-foot space is more than double the size of the shop's current location. Judy says they plan on using the extra real estate to incorporate a wine bar.

"… We were looking to stay close to the neighborhood, and this new, tentative site does that," she says. "It's very accessible to pull in and pull out. It's visible and it's all about location, location, location, and the area is very up and coming."

Sisters' Sludge Coffee

4557 Bloomington Ave.

612-722-3933



