Sioux Chef blows past funding goal, sets Kickstarter record

And then some: $148,728 in 33 days to be exact. The restaurant raked that in from 2,358 individual donors, the most for a restaurant project on Kickstarter ever. Its total raised makes it the 6th-highest funded restaurant in Kickstarter history.

The restaurant will be the first of its kind anywhere, and aims to source native foods like ancient breeds of corn, fish native to our northern waters, sunflowers. These are essentially the same foods indigenous people were hunting and gathering in Minnesota before native people were driven from the land. Their eating traditions were similarly wiped out and disappeared.

Sean Sherman, the brains behind The Sioux Chef restaurant, is trying mightily to create some change around this complicated and important conversation.

His vision is a casual environment with everyday, affordable prices, plus more fine-dining efforts, as well as space for community and educational efforts.

But first, they gotta find a space. That's what's next for the restaurant, and for making native cuisine a reality for all of us. We'll keep you posted.

Meanwhile, keep up with their efforts on Facebook. They recently made the New York Times.

Also, watch for the food truck started by Sherman and the Little Earth Community of United Tribes, Tatanka Truck.