"I am writing to let you know that within the last hour, we learned that a staff member at our Franklin store tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," general manager Sean Doyle writes in a message that was distributed via email, social media, and the store's website around 5 p.m. "We are immediately closing the Franklin store... A cleaning company is coming to clean over the next 24 hours. We will re-open the store once we are able to determine that it poses no risk to the community. We are in the process of contacting all employees and UFCW 663."

Doyle has contacted the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health, he goes on to write, regarding how best address the global pandemic that currently has 35 confirmed cases in Minnesota. The infected employee had "a very minimal schedule over the past two weeks," Doyle writes, and the co-op is working to determine if the individual had "close contact" with any coworkers.

Phone calls and messages to the Seward Community Co-op were not immediately returned; there's no set reopening date. Its sister location, the Friendship Store at 317 E 38th St., closed early Sunday and will open late Monday (10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.), Doyle adds.

We'll update this post if anything changes. You can read Doyle's full statement here.

