Seward Co-op Creamery will re-launch September 12

The cafe associated with the longtime Seward Community Co-op by the same name opened in August of last year, and by May was closed temporarily.

Official word came from management that going forward they would promise “ a simple menu with familiar foods, at a fair price, using sustainably sourced ingredients, in a dining environment that is warm and conducive to conversation.”

While Seward Creamery Cafe 1.0 seemed to offer those things by day, at night it turned into a progressive, somewhat experimental restaurant that just wasn’t what the neighborhood and co-op members wanted. Not right there, right then.

As of September 12, the cafe will re-open with Katie Nielson, formerly of Union, Third Bird, and Sea Change, as its chef. Nielson's menu is still being developed, but previews include traditional chilaquiles every morning, a carrot-focused salad with a ginger vinaigrette, and house-made vanilla soft serve with rotating fruit sorbet flavors.

Other planned features include an all-day menu with specials at night, an ice cream case, repainted walls with warmer colors, and more information about producers, among other elements gleaned from talking sessions the co-op held with members.

Watch for a complete menu on their website around the beginning of September.

2601 E. Franklin Ave., Mpls.

612-230-5575

coopcreamery.coop