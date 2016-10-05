City Pages

Seward Co-op Creamery is celebrating its grand re-opening

Wednesday, October 5, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
A more straightforward menu is part of the new plan for Seward Coop Creamery 2.0 Photo courtesy of Seward Coop Creamery Facebook Page

Is the second time the charm?

Go to Seward Co-op Creamery and check out its new (and ostensibly improved) concept to see for yourself.

The cafe that originally opened as an extension of the co-op last August, remained open just shy of a year before it became clear that a new plan was in order. Customers and members weren't responding to the initial concept of a casual cafe by day, and more urbane, table-service bistro by night.

The owners took notice, and we reported earlier this fall about their refresh plans.  The co-op has organized four special events to reintroduce the community to the new restaurant. Head on over October 9-15 for the following special events: 

Sunday, October 9: Sonny’s Ice Cream Social from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, October 12:  Date Night. Special prices on entrees and cocktails for two. 
Thursday, October 13: Owner's Appreciation Day with 15 percent off all day for owners
Saturday, October 15: Live music, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Seward Co-op Creamery 
2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis
612-230-5575
coopcreamery.coop

 

 

