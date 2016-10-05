Seward Co-op Creamery is celebrating its grand re-opening

Go to Seward Co-op Creamery and check out its new (and ostensibly improved) concept to see for yourself.

The cafe that originally opened as an extension of the co-op last August, remained open just shy of a year before it became clear that a new plan was in order. Customers and members weren't responding to the initial concept of a casual cafe by day, and more urbane, table-service bistro by night.

The owners took notice, and we reported earlier this fall about their refresh plans. The co-op has organized four special events to reintroduce the community to the new restaurant. Head on over October 9-15 for the following special events:

Sunday, October 9: Sonny’s Ice Cream Social from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12: Date Night. Special prices on entrees and cocktails for two.

Thursday, October 13: Owner's Appreciation Day with 15 percent off all day for owners

Saturday, October 15: Live music, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Seward Co-op Creamery

2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

612-230-5575

coopcreamery.coop

