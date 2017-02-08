Senor Wong's (aka S.W. Craft Bar) in downtown St. Paul is closing
It's amazing the nine-year-old Asian fusion craft bar Senor Wong's (rebranded recently as S.W. Craft Bar) was able to stay in business as long as it did. There was little evidence from the outside that they even existed, aside from some creative signage.
Even so, the spot became a favorite for downtown drinkers in search of interesting bar snacks like Korean burgers and bulgogi fried rice and eggplant fries.
But owner Son Truong told the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business journal that the hidden location finally got the better of them. They will close their doors for good on Febrauary 18.
In the meantime, visit them during regular hours for lunch, and for dinner only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
111 E Kellogg Blvd, St Paul
651-224-2019
swcraftbar.com
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content