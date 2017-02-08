Senor Wong's (aka S.W. Craft Bar) in downtown St. Paul is closing

Even so, the spot became a favorite for downtown drinkers in search of interesting bar snacks like Korean burgers and bulgogi fried rice and eggplant fries.

But owner Son Truong told the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business journal that the hidden location finally got the better of them. They will close their doors for good on Febrauary 18.

In the meantime, visit them during regular hours for lunch, and for dinner only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

111 E Kellogg Blvd, St Paul

651-224-2019

swcraftbar.com