Say goodbye to Hamburguesas el Gordo in St. Paul

Fan favorite Hamburguesas el Gordo—a Mexican street food-style burger joint so popular it grew out of owner Claudia Gutierrez's kitchen—will close its original St. Paul location later this week. The restaurant recently shared via Instagram that the last day at 990 Payne Ave. (in the Plaza del Sol) will be this Friday, May 11.

"Unfortunately the building owner canceled our lease, and we need to move out of there," Gutierrez tells us. "We only had 30-day notice, so we weren’t prepared for any of this."

Now, don't go crying into your Asada Fries just yet.

For one thing, if you can't go without a carne fix by way of massive Mexican burger, the semi-new second location in Minneapolis at 4159 Cedar Ave. S. isn't going anywhere. For another, Gutierrez says the plan is to "close celebrating" the original Hamburguesas el Gordo outpost, a place full of fond memories and frequented by loyal regulars. In doing so, they'll have everyone who eats there this week choose a ticket giving them anywhere from 5 to 100 percent off the cost of their meal.

And if you're one of the dozens of St. Paulites who's expressed dismay with the sudden departure, you should know that this probably won't be your last chance to get a Del Gordo burger in St. Paul.

"We know this will only be temporary as we do not want or plan to leave from St. Paul at all," Gutierrez promises. "We have lots and lots of loyal customers there and all of them are very sad about this news. Believe me, we will be back as soon as we can, and this time will hopefully be in a nicer place for our customers."

She's also hoping for "a nicer landlord."