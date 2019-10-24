Saturday's Bushel to Bottle Festival is the orchard excursion you’ve been holding out for

We're not suggesting you go picking apples at Emma Krumbee’s (though it’s great, and lauded for good reason), or that one where you can shoot apples from a high-powered cannon (better for so-called “adults”)…

Rather, this Saturday afternoon, October 26 (which forecasts say could be gorgeous!), the Minnesota Cider Guild will host its fourth annual “Bushel to Bottle Fall Beverage Festival and Tasting” at the Minnesota Harvest Orchard – conveniently located, just down the way from that giant yellow candy barn.

Fifteen cideries including several who produce their own apples, as well as breweries, wineries and distilleries from around the state will gather to throw a hootenanny promoting education, craft cider, and harvest culture.



Best of all, unlike the rest of us plebes who go apple picking and suddenly think we’re canning and baking gods only to end up swimming in unused fruits, these folks are the real deal, making (consumable) magic from all they touch.

Admission grants attendees the chance to sample unlimited products born of Guild Members’ bounty, including (but not limited to) Keepsake Cidery’s Wood Aged and Wild dry varietals, Milk & Honey’s Flora and Heirloom ciders, Wild State’s Raspberry-Hibiscus brew, and so much more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit Guild and their educational mission.

For those intrigued by the premise of focused, apple-related activities but who may be less inclined to imbibe*, Bushel to Bottle supplements their fete with more traditional orchard visit fare like apple picking, a sunflower maze fit for losing oneself in, tractor rides, and (wait for it)… those absurdly fun apple cannons we mentioned earlier.

In sum, we’re not entirely suggesting this might be the Renaissance Festival of orchard activities (in which alcohol and suspense freely intermix), but given the presence of sippers plus fruit cannons… we’re also not-not suggesting such a thing?

Minnesota Cider Guild’s Bushel to Bottle Fall Festival

8251 Old Hwy 169 Blvd, Jordan

Saturday October 26, 1 to 5 p.m.

*Interested in taking a shuttle bus to and from the Twin Cities for this event? Email [email protected] for details.