Included in the sale: The 86-year-old, 1,645-square-foot building, plus the cash machine, pool table, appliances, and most of the original fixtures inside. Basically everything you see in the photos below, according to listing agent Ellyn Wolfenson of Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Owners Debra and Jeff Erickson are selling because they're ready to retire, Wolfenson says. Their bar has already drawn "a ton" of interest from potential buyers.

"Everyone wants to keep it Sandy’s," Wolfenson reports. "Most people are very, very interested in preserving the tradition of a neighborhood tavern."

Here's hoping the future owner doesn't mess with Sandy's delightfully tacky website, which currently feels ripped from 1999. Scoot your mouse around -- the text "Try our Olive Burger" follows the cursor! The menu prices -- $5 burger, $2.50 Grain Belt -- also seem like delicious holdovers from the past.

Last October, Star Tribune food critic Rick Nelson stopped by Sandy's as part of his never-ending Burger Friday quest. His verdict: The bar's famous “Home of the Greatest Burger" sign is not false advertising.

The Ericksons purchased Sandy's in 1980, long before Richfield's recent and uncharacteristic influx of hipper drinking/dining options like Lyn 65, Pizza Lucé, Lakewinds Food Co-Op, Giordano’s, and Andale Taqueria. The working-class 'burb with a red-hot housing market claimed our coveted Best Suburb crown last year.

"The neighborhood is full of young people now; Sandy's is a uniquely positioned, beloved enterprise," Wolfenson says."It’s a special place, a little-known treasure in Richfield, Minnesota.”

Click here to view the property listing. And here's a photo tour of Sandy's, courtesy of Coldwell Banker Burnet.