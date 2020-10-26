Sammy's Avenue Eatery steps into Union Hmong Kitchen spot at Sociable Cider Werks

The Northeast cidery delivered the news to its community on Sunday evening via Facebook.

The taproom continued to gush at length over what McDowell’s longtime fans have treasured about his cooking: every bite tastes like he genuinely cares.

For the unfamiliar, the restaurateur already has two brick and mortar locations – the original Sammy’s Avenue Eatery that opened on Broadway eight years ago, and a second spot (casually referred to as “Sammy’s #2”) that debuted on Central about a year ago.

McDowell told City Pages this past January that he's been cooking since he was seven or eight years old. His professional start came when he began logging 50-hour weeks as a teen working at a Richfield KFC, where he learned as much as possible about the restaurant business: “When [the manager] went up to the roof to change the air filters, I went up to learn how,” he recalled.

With Yia Vang’s Union Hmong Kitchen moving to Republic for a winter residency, an opportunity for expansion and growth had presented itself for Sammy’s Avenue Eatery once again.

Guests can find McDowell’s menu of winter-perfect hot soups, comforting sandwiches, desserts, and specials at Sociable Cider Werk’s taproom Wednesday through Friday 3 to 7 p.m., and weekends 1 to 7 p.m., at 1500 Fillmore St NE, Minneapolis.

Find Sociable's introductory post in its full, glowing glory below: