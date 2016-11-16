Sameh Wadi's groundbreaking restaurant Saffron is closing

Chef Sameh Wadi announced the sad news of Saffron's closure on his personal Facebook page.

"I vividly remember the day, ten years ago, that Saed and I signed the lease on 123 N. 3rd Street, the future home of Saffron. It was my twenty third birthday. I recall feeling excited, dazed, scared and full of hope. We set out to open the restaurant of our dreams, a place where we could share our culinary heritage and be part of a growing diverse community. Saffron quickly became home. During this time we’ve accomplished everything that we’ve set out to do. Our hope is that we brought joy to the people that joined us during these magnificent years.

"On December 3, 2016, we will serve our last meal at Saffron. We made the decision to not renew our lease. It’s been a fantastic 10 years and we cannot wait to share our next endeavors with you.

We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled. A huge thank you to the guests that supported us throughout the years. Your love and support is humbling.

"We started Saffron with a dream and are proud to have seen it flourish. So please, over the next few weeks, join us in celebrating an end of an era.

In terms of the future, we are not yet done dreaming."

The Wadi Brothers are still the owners of the popular World Street Kitchen and Milkjam, its next-door neighbor ice cream shop, in Uptown.

123 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis

612-746-5533

saffronmpls.com