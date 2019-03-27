Salty Tart's Minneapolis bakery has abruptly closed

Early last October, award-winning baker Michelle Gayer of the Salty Tart left Midtown Global Market, where she'd been located for more than a decade. A move within the market led people to think she'd already left, and sales dropped way down.

But her new location in south Minneapolis wasn't super easy to find, either. In mid-November, we urged folks to seek it out, cautioning that the tough-to-find building on Harriet Avenue and Lake Street might "trick people into thinking Gayer's left south Minneapolis for good," and adding, "We're worried if that happens... she actually might."

As of Tuesday, she has. She announced the closure and closed the shop the same day.

“It’s a lot of things,” Gayer told the Star Tribune. “I need a break. I’m exhausted. It’s too much responsibility for one girl, and I want to spend more time with my kids.”

She also said she tried to grow too quickly.

What does this mean for the rest of Salty Tart operations? Well, Gayer is cutting off wholesale accounts, and isn't sure what'll happen with her MSP Airport outpost. The bakery's St. Paul cafe, a more robust, sit-down operation in Lowertown's Market House Collaborative, is staying open.