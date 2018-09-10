Salty Tart ends its 10-year tenure at Midtown Global Market

You won't even have to get through a full 24 hours without a Salty Tart bakery in south Minneapolis. But James Beard Award-winning baker Michelle Gayer is moving out of her longtime home in the Midtown Global Market, according to a Monday morning Strib story.

Her plan is to relocate her retail operation to 2940 Harriet Ave. S., the address where she opened a commercial kitchen last year. It's just one mile (and only one right turn) from her current location -- Google Maps'll tell ya it's a mere eight-minute bike ride away.

Why bother moving right down the road? It comes down to sales, which Gayer says are down 30 percent since she moved to a smaller shop inside the market last year. “I think people would go to the old place, see that we weren’t there and think, ‘Oh, they closed,’ and not seek us out in the new location,” she tells the Strib.

The last day at the Global Market is September 30; her Harriet Avenue replacement should open the very next day.

This is the latest in a stretch of excellent baked goods news for the area. On Friday, we learned that Black Walnut Bakery plans to open at the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 24th Street -- which is but one mile (and one left turn) from the new Salty Tart shop.