You know Adam Eaton, Tim Niver, and Laurel Elm. They're the dream trio who -- as chef, co-owner, and general manager, respectively -- have made Lowertown's Saint Dinette such an outstanding place to dine for the last two-plus years.

For the past few months, they've been hinting at an in-the-works Minneapolis project (Niver via Twitter over the summer; Eaton to the Growler in December). Yesterday, finally, Eaton confirmed to Mpls./St. Paul Mag their plans to open a Montreal-style bagel shop and deli in Lyn-Lake -- and added that said shop could be open by April.

Like we said! Kind of and also insanely exciting!

The new venture doesn't have a name yet, but honestly, who cares? It's slated for 901 W. Lake St., a bustling address at the corner of Lake Street and Bryant Avenue that's seen a ton of turnover of late. Most recently the space housed Tinto Cocina + Cantina; it was Spill the Wine beforehand.

In any case, we predict that address won't see new tenants for... quite a bit, once April rolls around. Eaton tells Mpls./St. Paul Mag to expect hot pastrami sandwiches and several kinds of house-smoked fish during the day, along with pierogi and other dumplings. They'll be heating up Philly Cheesesteaks and other subs in their wood-fired oven, too, and once the evening rolls around, you'll be able to pop by for late-night cocktails.

And then, there are the bagels. If you're wondering what, exactly, a Montreal-style bagel is: It's a wood-fired, seeded variant that's crispier, hole-ier, and denser than its New York rival. (And believe you me, that rivalry is real.)

Check out a video from Zagat below to see how Montreal's Fairmount Bagels have been making theirs for almost 100 years.