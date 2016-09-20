City Pages

Saguaro is celebrating its birthday with half off food and booze today

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Get half off all this and more at Saguaro today only in celebration of their two year anniversary. Facebook

Don't you just love it when birthdays come around and you get the gift instead of the other way around? 

Saguaro, South Lyndale's southwestern restaurant is turning two, and they're celebrating by slashing prices on their entire menu. We're talking cheap tacos, tamales, and yes, margaritas.

It's as simple as this: Go to Saguaro today, Tuesday, September 20 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and order stuff. You'll get half off your entire bill. That's it.

But be nice, and don't forget to wish them a happy birthday. 

 

 

