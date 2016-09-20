Saguaro is celebrating its birthday with half off food and booze today
Don't you just love it when birthdays come around and you get the gift instead of the other way around?
Saguaro, South Lyndale's southwestern restaurant is turning two, and they're celebrating by slashing prices on their entire menu. We're talking cheap tacos, tamales, and yes, margaritas.
It's as simple as this: Go to Saguaro today, Tuesday, September 20 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and order stuff. You'll get half off your entire bill. That's it.
But be nice, and don't forget to wish them a happy birthday.
