And, as far as we’re concerned, there’s no finer cookie than those from Rustica Bakery, where bittersweet chocolate cookies are as good as currency.

So in a new project, a cookies-and-creamery, the finest cookies will come together with homemade soft serve ice cream. And this isn't ice cream made by just anybody. It's the handiwork of Ben Spangler, the chef who assisted Sameh Wadi in the opening of Milkjam.

New cookie and ice cream flavors by both chefs will “blow people away,” they say, and will be designed to both comfort and excite. Watch for novel takes on both classic desserts.

Projected to open this winter.

Mall of America, level one, north

60 E. Broadway, Bloomington

rusticabakery.com