The Roseville mall isn't giving up on the trendy format, however: On Thursday, plans for Potluck were unveiled. The hard pivot to all things Minnesota is obvious and refreshing, right down to the name.

Set to open this fall, Potluck will feature a rotating cast of local restaurants, beginning with...

We think Potluck's approach sounds like a winner. But what does Lisa Crain, Rosedale Center's senior GM, think about it?

“Food halls are dominating the conversation in retail and mixed-use development,” she says via a press release. “In response to the market and our 14 million shoppers annually, we are proud to offer this phenomenal collection of the top chefs, best food, and newest concepts to the market.”

There you have it.

We'll keep you posted when Potluck announces an opening date.