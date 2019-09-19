Rosedale Center's trying another food hall, but this one sounds good
Rosedale Center's last attempt at a food hall—Revolution Hall, which was backed by out-of-staters, loaded with forgettable tenants, and staffed by literal robots—lasted just eight months before shuttering in July.
The Roseville mall isn't giving up on the trendy format, however: On Thursday, plans for Potluck were unveiled. The hard pivot to all things Minnesota is obvious and refreshing, right down to the name.
Set to open this fall, Potluck will feature a rotating cast of local restaurants, beginning with...
- Grand Ole Creamery, the beloved Twin Cities ice cream mini-chain
- Smack Shack, the popular North Loop lobster roll destination
- Nordic Waffles, the buzzy Minnesota State Fair waffle sandwich kiosk that's getting its first retail location
- Burger Dive, the crew that recently brought killer burgers to Northeast dive-bar institution Tony Jaros River Garden will bring a full bar, pull tabs, and meat raffles to Potluck
- Obachan Noodles & Chicken, the new ramen, udon, and soba concept from rockstar St. Paul chef Justin Sutherland
- Chickpea, the (also new) hummus/salad bar that's also brought to you by Sutherland
- Betty & Earl’s, the first Southern-style biscuit venture from Fox 9's Jason Matheson (our 2018 Best TV Newsperson) and pastry chef Adrienne Odom
We think Potluck's approach sounds like a winner. But what does Lisa Crain, Rosedale Center's senior GM, think about it?
“Food halls are dominating the conversation in retail and mixed-use development,” she says via a press release. “In response to the market and our 14 million shoppers annually, we are proud to offer this phenomenal collection of the top chefs, best food, and newest concepts to the market.”
There you have it.
We'll keep you posted when Potluck announces an opening date.