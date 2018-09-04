Rose Street Patisserie brings award-winning pastries (and ice cream) to Selby and Snelling

After announcing in May that their beloved Rose Street Patisserie was expanding across the river, the bakery's second location opened on Friday.

Billing itself as "authentically French minus the airfare," Rose Street is both a local (and City Pages) favorite and an international award-winner. The Relais Desserts plaque behind chef John Kraus in the photo above refers to the 100-member international organization of the world's best pastry chefs—a group Kraus became the first ever American to join in 2016.

But for everyone here in St. Paul, the neon ice cream sign floating behind his head may prove just as crucial. The bakery's latest is serving up not just the croissants and baguettes and sandwiches and scones that made its original such a hit, but also sorbet and ice cream, a St. Paul original.

Not a bad rebirth for a former Starbucks.

The bakery's latest is located at the corner of Selby and Snelling, 171 Snelling Ave. N., and hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. 'til 2 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays. (No Mondays.)

Forget airfare to Paris, y'all. Now you don't even have to hop on I-94.