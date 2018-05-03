Rose Street Patisserie has announced plans to set up shop in St. Paul by midsummer, according to a release earlier this week. You'll find them at 171 Snelling Ave. N., right at the corner of Shelby and Snelling, an address that formerly housed a Starbucks.

Rose Street chef-owner John Kraus is also the acclaimed pastry wizard behind the award-winning Patisserie 46 in south Minneapolis, along with Rose Street Patisserie's original Linden Hills location, which opened in 2016. He's won "the pastry equivalent of the bronze medal in the Olympics," according to City Pages, and, according to the press release, was the first-ever American inducted into the 100-member Relais Desserts, a super-exclusive organization made up of the best pastry chefs in the world.

(In similarly weighty honors, a certain Minneapolis-based alt-weekly called Rose Street the Best New Bakery of 2017, and Patisserie 46's "Chocolat" cake was, not too long ago, the number-one pick in its 100 Best Dishes countdown.)

Rose Street Patisserie St. Paul will have the familiar array of breakfast pastries—ham-and-cheese croissants, pain au chocolat, danishes, scones—plus grain salads, quiches, and tartines on the savory side. Oh, and here's something to make Minneapolitans a little jealous: Unlike Rose Street Linden Hills, Selby and Snelling's will have a selection of ice cream and sorbets: mango-cilantro, salted caramel, vanilla, chocolate, and raspberry-rose.

Now, the numbers! It's a 1,300-square-foot space, and will have seating for 25, plus an eventual patio.

If you can't wait until summer, you can find these sweet and savory delights right now—well, save the frozen desserts—at 2811 W. 43rd St. in Minneapolis.

(Might as well... it's tucked right behind what we hear is the Twin Cities' Best New Restaurant to boot.)