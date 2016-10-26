Rosa Mexicano in downtown Minneapolis is closed

The big pink chain restaurant that illuminated Hennepin Avenue and Sixth Street in downtown Minneapolis for five long years is closed.

While it was a reasonable stop for a margarita and guac "on tap," their more ambitious (and expensive) takes on butterflied snapper or mole enchiladas fell relatively flat.

If you're a diehard fan, know that Rosa Mexicano still has locations throughout the country, as well as in Dubai and Puerto Rico.

Rosa Mexicano

609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

rosamexicano.com