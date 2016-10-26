City Pages

Rosa Mexicano in downtown Minneapolis is closed

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 by Mecca Bos
No more margs and tableside guac for office goers. Rosa Mexicano is closed. Glen Stubbe for Star Tribune

If you want tableside guacamole, you’re going to have to look somewhere other than Rosa Mexicano.

The big pink chain restaurant that illuminated Hennepin Avenue and Sixth Street in downtown Minneapolis for five long years is closed. 

While it was a reasonable stop for a margarita and guac "on tap," their more ambitious (and expensive) takes on butterflied snapper or mole enchiladas fell relatively flat.

If you're a diehard fan, know that Rosa Mexicano still has locations throughout the country, as well as in Dubai and Puerto Rico. 

Rosa Mexicano
609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis  
rosamexicano.com

